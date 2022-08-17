Uvalde, TX

Beto says, "12 weeks and no real action from the governor to prevent another mass shooting"

Ash Jurberg

Image from WikiCommons images

"12 weeks and no real action from the governor to prevent another mass shooting after 19 children and two teachers were killed in their Uvalde classrooms. It’s unacceptable. Abbott should call a Special Session to take action, keep our kids safe, and save lives." Beto O'Rourke

Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke, hit the towns of Abilene and San Angelo today as part of his 49-day drive across Texas.

As per his usual routine, Beto took to Twitter between Town Hall meetings to take aim at his opponent, Greg Abbott. And today, his focus was on the lack of action from Abbott since the tragic mass shooting at Uvalde.

Beto has repeatedly called for a Special Session to be called so an action plan can be put in place that would include raising the age to purchase an assault weapon, passing universal background checks, and a safe storage act.

Haven’t met the parent in Uvalde or Santa Fe who asked for a PSA. They asked Abbott to call a Special Session to raise the age to purchase an assault weapon to 21, and to pass universal background checks, a red flag law, and a safe storage act. Beto O'Rourke

