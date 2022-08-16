Texans blame Trump for the Jan 6th Capitol riots

Image from WikiCommons images

Last week people across the United States saw the home of former President Donald Trump raided by the FBI. This has followed ongoing court cases related to people who have been accused of storming the Capitol building in January 2021. There have also been eight House January 6 committee hearings that have focused on key events and communications before, during, and after the attack.

While Trump has so far escaped any penalty for what occurred, the majority of Texans believe that he is to blame for the unfortunate events.

According to the latest Dallas Morning News-University of Texas at Tyler poll that was released today, 42% of Texans say that Trump was directly responsible for the attack. A further 28% of Texans polled believed that Trump encouraged those involved but was not directly responsible.

Just 28% of Texans said that President Trump did nothing wrong in relation to the events of January 6.

It is no surprise that most of the support for Trump comes from Republican voters. 52% of Republicans say that Trump did nothing wrong. However, 15% hold Trump “directly responsible,” and another 32% agree that he encouraged the rioters.

Conversely, 77% of Democrats believe that Trump is directly responsible for the riot.

