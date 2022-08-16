Abbott maintains big lead over Beto in latest poll

Image from WikiCommons images

Despite growing optimism from his supporters, Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke remains well behind his opponent Greg Abbott in the latest polls.

Beto, who is currently on a 49-day drive across Texas, visiting small towns and holding Town Hall meetings, appeared to be gaining momentum recently, but the polls indicate otherwise.

The poll, conducted by the University of Texas-Tyler and Dallas Morning News, showed Abbott is ahead of O'Rourke by seven percentage points. Abbott has maintained that lead since May, even though Beto has raised more funds than him.

Not surprisingly, the poll indicated voters would vote along party lines, with 85% of Republicans saying they'd vote for Abbott in the race, while 81% of Democrats say they support O'Rourke.

Even though the gap between the two Texas Governor candidates isn't closing, Beto was unfussed by the latest poll results.

"There were more than 7 million Texans, including hundreds of thousands throughout North Texas, who didn't vote in 2020."In other words, 7 million that we have yet to hear from, whose votes have yet to be counted. I don't think they're reflected in these polls." Beto O'Rourke

Texans seem content to vote in Abbott for a third term even though many believe Texas is on the wrong track.

The poll asked, " focusing on Texas, do you think that things are headed in the right direction, or do you think that things are headed off on the wrong track?" Only 43% of Texans agreed that Texas won on the right track.

