Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA) holding fundraiser for anti- Abbott billboards

On August 6, 2021, Nancy Thompson stood in front of the Texas State Capital in her hometown of Austin with a sign saying 'Mothers Against Greg Abbott,' a play on the MAGA acronym made famous by President Trump. She was protesting against Abbott's new Covid rules for the 2021-22 school year.

The Mothers Against Greg Abbott was founded as a PAC on February 1 as "a group of Texas Mothers, Fathers, Uncles, Aunts, and Grandparents who want change for Texas Families. We are a diverse group of Texans who are a mix of Democrats, Moderate Republicans, and Independents who are ready to work together for change for Texas."

The Mothers Against Greg Abbott group has created several videos that have gone viral but want to do more to prevent Greg Abbott from winning another term as Texas Gov. They have also built a solid social media following with almost 72,000 followers on Twitter, 17,500 on Instagram , 52,000 on Tik Tok , and 56,000 on Facebook , as well as having a range of merchandise for sale.

And they aren't done yet.

On Monday, August 15, the group is holding a virtual fundraiser with "proceeds will go towards putting Mothers Against Greg Abbott's upcoming campaign ad on TV across Texas."

The new advertisements will focus "on the need for action on meaningful gun legislation," and there will be fifteen billboards across Texas. Twenty-four hours before the fundraiser was due to be held, they had already received 90% of their fundraising goal.

