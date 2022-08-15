72% of Republican voters in Texas support raising the age for purchasing an assault weapon

Adobe Free Stock Image

72% of Republican voters in Texas support raising the minimum age for purchasing an assault weapon to 21. 81% of Democratic voters in Texas agree. Now we just need a governor who does too. Beto O'Rourke

Gun safety is one of the biggest issues facing candidates in the November election for Texas Governor. And Democrat nominee for Texas Gov, Beto O'Rourke, has been pushing the issue in his 49-day drive across Texas. And it seems that the overwhelming majority of Texans agree with Beto.

Today he referred to a recent poll, where 72% of respondents who were Republican voters supported raising the minimum age for purchasing an assault weapon to 21.

Beto has outlined his plan for gun safety if he is elected the next Texas Gov in November.

"While it might not be the easy or politically safe thing to say, I don’t believe any civilian should own an AR-15 or AK-47. When a gunman drove to a Walmart in my hometown of El Paso and managed to kill nearly two dozen of my neighbors with an AK-47 in under three minutes, it made it all too clear to me that it is far too easy for Texans to get their hands on weapons of war that are designed specifically to kill people in masses in as little time as possible. Beto O'Rourke

