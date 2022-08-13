The Houston family giving away millions

Adobe Free Stock Image

Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Today I wanted to shine the spotlight on one Houston family who has been generous donors to the city of Houston.

The Duncan family are well known in Houston and were ranked by Forbes as the 11th richest family in the United States. Thankfully they have been very generous with their money.

Let's take a quick look at their philanthropy.

The Houston billionaire's children

Dan Duncan started Enterprise Products in 1968, and it has boomed into a massive company that now owns 50,000 miles of natural gas, oil, and petrochemical pipelines.

Duncan was the wealthiest person in Houston when he died in 2010, a far cry from his poor upbringing in rural Texas, where his grandmother raised him.

Dan's four children, Dannine Avara, Scott Duncan, Milane Duncan Frantz, and Randa Duncan Williams, inherited Dan's wealth when their father passed away. They all have a current net worth of $6.6 billion. Randa is the only one of the children actively involved in Enterprise.

Dan Duncan was a committed philanthropist, donating hundreds of millions to Houston-area hospitals. This included

His four children are now carrying on his philanthropy as directors of the Dan L. Duncan Family Foundation, which recently gave away around $21.6 million.

The Dan L. Duncan Family Foundation "primarily funds grantmaking related to health and human services, education and youth, the arts, and the environment. It also earmarks funds for other community-related causes in Houston."

Your thoughts

What is your opinion of this family? What organizations in Houston would you like to see them support?

Please leave a comment below.