Beto says, "Abbott is jacking up our costs across Texas. He is the inflation governor."

"Greg Abbott is jacking up our costs across Texas. He is the inflation governor." Beto O'Rourke

Today, the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke, took to Twitter to call Greg Abbott the " inflation Governor." The Tweet quickly went viral and outlined the increased costs since Abbott became Governor of Texas.

Beto outlined items that had gone up in price, including:

40% increase in property taxes.

$45 monthly increase in electricity bills "following his preventable grid failure."

an increase in internet bills in rural Texas.

an "unprecedented" 625% increase in phone bills.

This last point, the increase in phone costs, will hit Texans again next month.

A recent report stated "that all Texas phone users are about to contribute to a $210 million fund to pay a backlog of debt owed to rural telephone companies and phone co-ops."

The increase in phone bills will be due to the Universal Service Fund.

Every Texas phone user pays for the Universal Service Fund, which rural telephone companies use to provide phone service to several million Texans who live in remote areas.

In September, the "new rate jumps from 3.3% to a whopping 24%." This means that someone who is paying $2 a month towards the Texas Universal Service Fund will now pay $14 a month or an extra $144 per year.

