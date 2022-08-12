San Antonio declared America's best BBQ city

Adobe Free Stock Image

There is a common perception that the best BBQ in the United States is in Austin. Others may say Kansas City or Memphis. But based on data compiled by the website Clever, San Antonio is home to the best BBQ in the country.

They looked at several metrics across 50 cities in the United States to determine which city was the best. The criteria included:

the number of BBQ restaurants per capita

the average Yelp rating of BBQ restaurants

Google Trends score for 10 BBQ terms: barbecue, BBQ, BBQ grill, BBQ near me, BBQ restaurant, BBQ sauce, BBQ ribs, brisket, pulled pork, and how to BBQ

the number of Kansas City Barbeque Society Master Series BBQ competitions hosted over the last ten years

major BBQ events, including cook-offs and festivals

the average distance between BBQ restaurants

whether a resident has been inducted into the American Royal Barbecue Hall of Fame

the regional price for 1 pound of BBQ meat across poultry, beef, and pork

the percentage of local annual income required to buy 4 pounds of BBQ meat per month in a year

Each of these criteria was then weighted to create an overall total score.

Unsurprisingly, Texas was rated the best state for BBQ, but while many BBQ lovers may have ranked Austin as number one thanks to restaurants like Franklins, San Antonio came out on top.

The report stated that:

"San Antonio has the fourth-most BBQ restaurants per capita — 4.2 per 100,000 residents. The city has a BBQ restaurant every 4.6 miles, better than the average city we studied, which has one every 5.4 miles. San Antonio matches that quantity of BBQ shops with excellent quality, evidenced by the chopped brisket from 2M Smokehouse. It's especially fitting because San Antonio ranks No. 1 on our list in Google search activity for brisket."

It also described San Antonio as the "cook-off capital," as it hosts four major BBQ competitions over the next 12 months; no other city in the country has more than two events.

