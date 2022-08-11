Beto says, Abbott is "too extreme for Texas."

Image from WikiCommons images

Abbott banned abortion in cases of rape. Abbott banned abortion in cases of incest. He's too extreme for Texas. We're voting him out. Democrat nominee for Texas Gov., Beto O'Rourke

Fresh from swearing at a heckler at a Town Hall meeting, Beto O'Rourke took to Twitter to shift his focus back to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott this afternoon.

This time Beto took aim at Abbott's stance on abortion, stating that his views were too "extreme for Texas."

Beto linked to an article published in the Texas Tribune that included a poll of Texan registered voters and their thoughts on access to abortions. The results of the poll conducted by the Texas Politics Project showed that most Texans support exceptions for rape and incest.

The poll also showed that "40% of registered voters in Texas believe abortions should always be permitted, while 15% say they should never be permitted." It also found that the percentage of registered voters who want less restrictive abortion laws increased by 17 percentage points from 2013-22.

"Abbott’s near-total ban on abortion will only make it harder for women to receive the care they need. This ends when I’m governor. I will trust Texas women to make their own health care decisions." Beto O'Rourke

The poll results seem to indicate that Beto may be correct in saying that Abbott is too extreme for Texan voters with regard to abortion.

