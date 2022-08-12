Opinion: Is Beto's drive across Texas wearing him out?

Beto O'Rourke Image from WikiCommons images

Is Democrat nominee for Texas Gov., Beto O'Rourke getting tired? Beto is halfway through his exhausting 49-day drive across Texas, visiting towns and cities as he campaigns for Governor. But the long hours and demanding itinerary may be taking a toll on Beto, who lost it today at one of his Town Hall meetings.

Beto was appearing at a Town Hall in Mineral Springs and speaking about the tragic school shooting in Uvalde and the need for stricter gun control when he heard a person in the crowd laughing.

Beto took offense at the laugh and stopped talking to point in the person's direction. Then, he looked at them and said, "it may be funny to you (obscenity), but it's not funny to me." The largely pro-Beto crowd cheered at his comment, and the meeting continued.

Video of the incident has been circulating on social media.

Gun control has been one of the biggest issues in this election, with Beto promising to repeal permitless gun carry should he be elected Governor of Texas.

"Over 4,000 Texans are killed by gun violence every year. Women in Texas are 24 percent more likely to be murdered with a gun than women in other states. And four of the worst mass shootings in American history have taken place right here in Texas in just the past decade. Instead of working with Texans to address these challenges, Governor Abbott ignored the advice of law enforcement when he signed the dangerous permitless carry law that makes it easy for criminals to carry a loaded gun in public without any background check, training, or permit. When I’m governor, we will repeal permitless carry." Beto O'Rourke

