These billionaires are backing Beto for Texas Gov.

Beto O'Rourke is taking on Greg Abbott in the race for Texas Governor. And not only are they competing in the polls but also for campaign funds. Last month it was revealed that Beto had broken fundraising records and had accumulated $40 million in funds, $4 million more than Abbott.

Yesterday we looked at the billionaires backing Abbott, something which Beto has been critical of.

“Gov. Abbott is bought and paid for by his billionaire donors. [Ours] is a grassroots campaign funded largely by the people of Texas—not the select few who know they can buy Abbott off.” Spokesperson for Beto’s campaign

However, that doesn't stop Beto from accepting contributions from billionaires. While he doesn't have as many as Abbott, Beto still has some billionaire backers.

Let's take a look at Beto's billionaires.

Beto's billionaire backers

Last month, Beto received three contributions of one million dollars. Two of those were from Austin philanthropists Simone and Tench Coxe. The other was New York billionaire and Democrat mega-donor George Soros.

“We believe that state government is really important and we believe in good governance, and we believe good governance requires some checks and balances on the system. Looking at the way [Texas] is structured in terms of the gerrymandering … the only real opportunity to put a check on the state Legislature is through the statewide race, and we think Beto is an extraordinary candidate.” Simone Coxe

Margot Birmingham Perot, the widow of former presidential candidate H. Ross Perot Sr, has donated to Beto's campaign. This is at odds with her son, H. Ross Perot Jr., a billionaire who has given $500,000 to Abbott's campaign.

Soros isn't the only out-of-state billionaire backing Beto. Patty Quillin, the wife of Netflix founder Reed Hastings, made a small contribution. As did Susan Pritzker, whose family owns the Hyatt Hotel group, and John Sall, the founder of North Carolina software firm SAS.

The list

Figures were obtained through Texas Ethics Commission, Ballotpedia, and Forbes.

