Can New Yorkers help Beto become the next Governor of Texas?

"I already called all my friends in Texas and told them how to cast their votes. And I am deeply contemplating taking a busload of New Yorkers to go to Texas and do some good old-fashioned door knocking because we have to, for the good of America, we have to get him out of office." New York City Mayor, Eric Adams

Current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott may have a new opponent in the November election- and it is someone who isn't on the ballot.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, enraged by Abbott's decision to bus migrants caught crossing the border into Texas to his city, has threatened to help campaign for Beto. In a press conference this week, Adams said he has called friends in Texas and advised them to vote for Beto and now may bus people to Texas to actively door knock.

Adams may get help from Democratic mega-donor billionaire George Soros.

In July, Soros gave $1 million to Beto O'Rourke's campaign to unseat Gov. Greg Abbott. The donation was the equal largest ever contribution to Beto's campaign, along with $1 million donations each from Austin-based philanthropists Simone and Tench Coxe. Soros has been active in Texas politics before.

Last year he gave $500,000 to defeat a ballot initiative in Austin that would have forced the city to hire hundreds of police officers.

Adams could call on Soros, a New Yorker with a net worth of $8.6 billion, to contribute more to oust Abbott.

Texas Gov. Abbott seems unfussed by these new threats from Adams, today speaking on Fox to downplay Adams's influence.

"We will explain to our fellow Texans that the Beto campaign is being aided by a bunch of New Yorkers in addition to George Soros, and that will do nothing but harm his campaign." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

