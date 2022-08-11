Beto says Abbott is "a failed governor desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn't fixed the grid."

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24zakY_0hCXGQIh00
Image from WikiCommons images

"These are the actions of a failed governor who is desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn’t fixed the grid." Democrat candidate for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke

Today, Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke, hit the towns of Cleburne and Mineral Wells on his 49-day drive across Texas. And once again, between campaign events and town halls, Beto took to Twitter to criticize his opponent, Greg Abbott.

This time the issue was the Texas grid, with Beto commenting on an article published in the Texas Tribune, highlighting some of the issues with Abbott and the grid.

The power grid has been a key issue for Beto.

"In the ninth largest economy in the world, we shouldn’t have to worry that the people in power can’t keep the power on for the people of Texas. Yet the power grid failed last February, killing over 700 people, causing over $300 billion in economic damages, and leaving millions of our fellow Texans in the dark and cold for days. And in the months since, Texans across the state continue to lose power when the weather gets too hot or too cold for the grid to support. I will keep the lights on and the power flowing in the state of Texas." Beto O'Rourke

A spokesperson for Abbott has denied that Abbott has mishandled the power grid, stating:

"Governor Abbott continues working to ensure the substantial bipartisan reforms passed by the House and Senate last year are properly implemented, including greater transparency and accountability at the PUC and ERCOT, so that the grid remains stable and reliable. Under the Governor's leadership, Texans have seen more communication and proactive responses by the PUC and ERCOT to keep the public better informed of current grid conditions, such as voluntary conservation appeals this summer during record-setting temperatures and demand."

Your thoughts

It's your turn to share your opinion. Do you agree with Beto that Abbott is a failed governor? Or do you believe he has fixed the problems with the Texas grid and avoided repeating last year's issues?

Please leave your comments below and share this article on social media so others can join the debate!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# texas# finance# business# energy# politics

Comments / 307

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
44892 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Texas State

Should Texas Gov. Greg Abbott "declare an invasion?"

Defense Visual Information Distribution Service- Public Domain Media. "It is time for border states like Texas and Arizona to challenge the administration and take bold action to stop this invasion." Chairman of the Republican Party, Matt Rinaldi.

Read full story
14 comments
Texas State

These billionaires are all backing Texas Gov Abbott

Greg Abbott is currently in a race with Democrat opponent Beto O'Rourke for Texas Governor. Not only are they competing in the polls, but also for campaign funds. Last month it was revealed that Beto had broken fundraising records and had accumulated $40 million in funds, $4 million more than Abbott.

Read full story
91 comments
Texas State

Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."

"The Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse." Texas Senator Ted Cruz. The crisis at the Texas southern border continues to escalate. Last week Texas Gov Greg Abbott started bussing migrants caught crossing the border illegally to Washington DC and New York City. This move has infuriated the mayors of the two cities.

Read full story
30 comments
Texas State

Texas Gov Abbott finally agrees to debate Beto

Great to see that Abbott has finally agreed to join me for a debate. Looking forward to holding him accountable for his indefensible record during 3 town hall-style debates across the state where we'll both take questions directly from voters. Beto O'Rourke.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says media

Texas Governor Greg AbbottImage from WikiCommons images. "NYC Mayor Eric Adams says Texas gov Abbott forced some migrants to get on bus to nyc. If true that is felony human trafficking. DOJ must open an investigation to see if Abbott is in any way coercing people." Dean Obeidallah.

Read full story
60 comments
Texas State

Abbott says, "Biden’s open border policies have deadly consequences."

"More migrants have died on the U.S. side of the southern border in the LAST 9 MONTHS than in any full year in our nation’s history. Pres. Biden’s open border policies have deadly consequences. It’s time he does his job to secure the border & save lives." Texas Gov Greg Abbott.

Read full story
33 comments
Texas State

Will Ted Cruz run in 2024? Cruz says he is "certainly looking at it"

Republican Texan Senator Ted Cruz has adopted a 'wait and see' approach as to whether he will run for President in 2024. And it seems that it will largely depend on whether the former President decides to run again.

Read full story
4 comments
Texas State

Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."

"I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi." Texan Senator Ted Cruz. The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held in Dallas, Texas, over the last four days has finally concluded. It featured a lineup of high-profile speakers, including Former President Donald Trump, Fox News Host Sean Hannity, Texas Gov Greg Abbott, and outspoken Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Read full story
438 comments
Dallas, TX

Dallas billionaire giving away her fortune receives prestigious award

In 2011, Dallas billionaire Lyda Hill pledged to give away most of her billion-dollar fortune. It's a pledge she is doing her best to keep, and her generosity has been recognized this week.

Read full story
26 comments
New York City, NY

Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov Abbott

"@GregAbbott_TX used innocent people as political pawns to manufacture a crisis. New Yorkers are stepping up to fix it — that’s our city’s values. But we need the federal government’s help — money, technical assistance and more." New York City Mayor, Eric Adams.

Read full story
51 comments
Texas State

Beto promises to increase the minimum wage, "when we win"

Beto O'RourkeImage from WikiCommons images. Photo by Gage Skidmore. "The minimum wage in Texas hasn't gone up a single penny in 13 years. That changes when we win." Beto O'Rourke.

Read full story
20 comments
Houston, TX

7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?

Lately, there has been a lot of focus on the new Texas anti-abortion law, which has led to protests ad debate. Today I thought we could look at the lighter side of some laws from the past. A few of these are outdated but have been a law in Houston in the past or are still in place but not enforced.

Read full story
Texas State

Will Abbott declare a public health emergency over monkeypox outbreak?

President Joe Biden today declared a public health emergency to assist with the response to the monkeypox outbreak. To date, over6,600 Americans have been infected with the virus.

Read full story
76 comments
Dallas, TX

"Globalists go to hell, I have come to Texas," says Hungarian PM

“I’m here to tell you that we should unite our forces,” Vicktor Orban. The Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, spoke at the CPAC Texas today in Dallas. His appearance at the event was controversial, with many calling CPAC organizers to remove him from the schedule. He recently gave a speech against creating "peoples of mixed-race."

Read full story
6 comments
Texas State

Texas Gov Abbott speaks to half empty room at CPAC today

Today was the first day of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas. To be held over the next four days at the Hilton Anatole, it will capture not only the attention of attendees in Dallas but also people across the United States.

Read full story
79 comments
Houston, TX

Beto's new ad says, "a child volunteering to die for you is not something you ever forget."

“A child volunteering to die for you is not something you ever forget. I can’t stop thinking about it.”. Democrat nominee for Texas Gov, Beto O'Rourke, launched his latest political advertisement on Tuesday, and once again, it was focused on the issue of gun control and the safety of students and teachers at school.

Read full story
7 comments
San Antonio, TX

These are some of San Antonio's most unusual laws

Lately, there has been a lot of focus on the new Texas anti-abortion law, which has led to protests ad debate. Today I thought we could look at the lighter side of some laws from the past. A few of these are outdated but have been a law in San Antonio in the past.

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

"Broken border crisis," Fox News highlights problems with Biden and the border

"This administration has the intention to hurt Texans, this is straining law enforcement at the state and local level, a situation that the Biden administration is intentionally doing to this country," former Jackson County Sheriff AJ Louderback.

Read full story
Texas State

What does the Kansas abortion vote mean for Texas?

"This decision that came down from Kansas is a decision that has far-reaching consequences not just for the way people are approaching this fight on protecting a woman’s right to determine her bodily autonomy but also it gives people a lot more motivation to work toward electing Democrats in the state that can make that difference.” Gilberto Hinojosa, chair of the Texas Democratic Party.

Read full story
4 comments
Texas State

Mark Cuban wants to turn a Texan town into a "Jurassic Park"

The billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban, bought a small ghost town south of Texas in December last year. The town of Mustang is 55 miles south of Texas, in Navarro County, and is located on Interstate 45 near Corsicana. The town, which has a population of just 23, was first listed for sale for $ 4 million in 2017 though Cuban paid less than half that price.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy