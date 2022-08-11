Beto says Abbott is "a failed governor desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn't fixed the grid."

Image from WikiCommons images

"These are the actions of a failed governor who is desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn’t fixed the grid." Democrat candidate for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke

Today, Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke, hit the towns of Cleburne and Mineral Wells on his 49-day drive across Texas. And once again, between campaign events and town halls, Beto took to Twitter to criticize his opponent, Greg Abbott.

This time the issue was the Texas grid, with Beto commenting on an article published in the Texas Tribune, highlighting some of the issues with Abbott and the grid.

The power grid has been a key issue for Beto.

"In the ninth largest economy in the world, we shouldn’t have to worry that the people in power can’t keep the power on for the people of Texas. Yet the power grid failed last February, killing over 700 people, causing over $300 billion in economic damages, and leaving millions of our fellow Texans in the dark and cold for days. And in the months since, Texans across the state continue to lose power when the weather gets too hot or too cold for the grid to support. I will keep the lights on and the power flowing in the state of Texas." Beto O'Rourke

A spokesperson for Abbott has denied that Abbott has mishandled the power grid, stating:

"Governor Abbott continues working to ensure the substantial bipartisan reforms passed by the House and Senate last year are properly implemented, including greater transparency and accountability at the PUC and ERCOT, so that the grid remains stable and reliable. Under the Governor's leadership, Texans have seen more communication and proactive responses by the PUC and ERCOT to keep the public better informed of current grid conditions, such as voluntary conservation appeals this summer during record-setting temperatures and demand."

Your thoughts

It's your turn to share your opinion. Do you agree with Beto that Abbott is a failed governor? Or do you believe he has fixed the problems with the Texas grid and avoided repeating last year's issues?

Please leave your comments below and share this article on social media so others can join the debate!