Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"

"I kind of feel like Clint Eastwood. Go ahead, make my day," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

The battle between Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and New York City Mayor Eric Adams has heated up again today. The two have been at loggerheads over Greg Abbott's decision to send illegal migrants caught crossing the border into Texas to New York City on buses.

Yesterday Mayor Adams took to Twitter to criticize Gov Abbott for using " innocent people are political pawns to manufacture a crisis."

“ This is horrific, when you think about what the governor is doing. Our goal is to immediately find out each family’s needs and give them the assistance they want.” Mayor Eric Adams

Appearing on the Faulkner Focus program on Fox News today, Abbott refused to back down to Mayor Adams, telling Adams to "bring it."

Abbott said he was forced to send the migrants to New York City as Texans were fed up with how the Biden administration handled border security.

Adams has since threatened to send busloads of New Yorkers to Texas to campaign for Abbott's Democrat opponent Beto O'Rourke. Abbott, however, was unperturbed by this threat.

"We will explain to our fellow Texans that the Beto campaign is being aided by a bunch of New Yorkers in addition to George Soros, and that will do nothing but harm his campaign. Bring it." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

