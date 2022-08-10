Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."

Adobe Free Stock Image

"The Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse." Texas Senator Ted Cruz

The crisis at the Texas southern border continues to escalate.

Last week Texas Gov Greg Abbott started bussing migrants caught crossing the border illegally to Washington DC and New York City. This move has infuriated the mayors of the two cities.

Earlier today Chairman of the Republican Party, Matt Rinaldi, said that Texas must declare an invasion to stem the tide of illegal immigrants.

And now Senator Ted Cruz has criticized President Joe Biden. Cruz posted a link on Twitter to a video showing a body being pulled from the Rio Grande in El Paso.

It was allegedly the same spot where 200 immigrants had illegally crossed earlier today.

Reporter Bill Melugin said that Fox News crews "see bodies/drownings every trip. Some of our crews have witnessed drownings live."

Cruz said he "believes that our broken immigration system needs to be fixed by Congress." He has previously "introduced legislation to build the wall on the southern border, support CBP and ICE agents working to protect Texas' communities, keep immigrant families together, and handle asylum cases promptly so that we can end the tragic crisis on the border."

Both major political parties seem to blame each other for the escalating crisis at the Texas/Mexico border and there doesn't appear to be a solution in the short term.

