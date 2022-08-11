Should Texas Gov. Greg Abbott "declare an invasion?"

"It is time for border states like Texas and Arizona to challenge the administration and take bold action to stop this invasion." Chairman of the Republican Party, Matt Rinaldi

Last week Kari Lake won the Republican nomination for Arizona Governor, and if she wins, it could have an impact in Texas.

Lake has declared that "as governor, I will issue a declaration of invasion, finish President Trump's wall, blow up the cartels' drug tunnels and surveillance drones, and deploy the Arizona National Guard to stop illegals from entering. Arizona is our home, and I will do everything in my power to defend our families."

And today, the Chairman of the Republican Party, Matt Rinaldi, said Texas should do the same. And that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott should do it today.

In an opinion piece, Rinaldi wrote:

President Joe Biden's outright refusal to defend our nation's border compels our states to act. Thus far, no governor in America has done more to secure the southern border than Texas' Greg Abbott. Under Abbott's leadership, Texas has allocated billions in additional border security funding and deployed the Texas National Guard to assist in apprehending illegal aliens who cross the border. But so long as the Biden administration is committed to open borders, that effort amounts to state participation in the Democrats' preferred outcome: catch and release.

Texas Congressman Chip Roy agrees that the situation at the southern border is an invasion.

"You're damn right that's an invasion. What else do you call it?" Texas Congressman Chip Roy

Rinaldi urges Abbott to declare an invasion "and direct state officers to deliver illegal aliens back over the border. This is necessary to defend the safety and sovereignty of our state."

