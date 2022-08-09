Texas Gov Abbott finally agrees to debate Beto

Image from WikiCommons images

Great to see that Abbott has finally agreed to join me for a debate. Looking forward to holding him accountable for his indefensible record during 3 town hall-style debates across the state where we'll both take questions directly from voters. Beto O'Rourke

Current Texas Gov Greg Abbott has finally agreed to debate his Democrat opponent in the race for Texas Gov Beto O'Rourke. Abbott has agreed to a debate on Sept. 30 at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg.

Beto immediately took to Twitter to acknowledge the move but also asked for three town hall-style debates with Abbott.

“The people of Texas deserve better. That’s why Beto invites Governor Abbott to participate in three town hall-style debates in every region of the state during weeknights this fall where they can take questions directly from their fellow Texans.” Beto O’Rourke campaign spokesman Chris Evans

Abbott's team, however, would not commit to three debates, stating it was "the one and only gubernatorial debate of the 2022 election."

Interestingly Abbott has chosen to debate on a Friday evening, at a time when many Texans may not be able to watch the debate due to Friday night. The interview will be broadcast live on TV in both English and Spanish.

With Beto slowly narrowing the gap on Abbott and raising more funds, the debate will be key to both parties' chances.

Readers, what do you think? Should there be one debate or three? And who do you think will win the debate- Beto or Abbott?

Please leave your comments below.