Nashville music legend wins award for her philanthropy

Dolly Parton Image from WikiCommons images

Nashville music legend Dolly Parton has been extremely generous in the way she has given back to the people of Nashville and Tennessee. And her generosity was recognized this week when Dolly was one of five distinguished philanthropists awarded the 2022 Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy.

The Carnegie Medal celebrates outstanding philanthropic leadership and the values modeled by Andrew Carnegie and is awarded to philanthropists in the United States and Europe.

Dolly was recognized "for alleviating poverty, strengthening early childhood education through the distribution of free books worldwide, increasing college access, and advancing medical research, including on pediatric infectious diseases and the development of a COVID-19 vaccine."

Let's take a quick look at some of her philanthropy.

Philanthropy

In 1988 she founded the Dollywood Foundation, which awarded scholarships to local high school students. In 1995 she created the Imagination Library to give books to children up to five years old. It has since gifted over 182 million books to young children.

“When I was growing up in the hills of East Tennessee, I knew my dreams would come true. I know there are children in your community with their own dreams. They dream of becoming a doctor or an inventor or a minister. Who knows, maybe there is a little girl whose dream is to be a writer and singer." Dolly Parton

Other notable donations made by Dolly include:

In 2006, Parton pledged $500,000 toward a new hospital and cancer center to be constructed in Sevierville

To reduce dropout rates in Sevier County, she launched a buddy-up program for seventh- and eighth-grade students. Dolly promised $500 to each pair of buddies who graduated. This caused the high school dropout rate to drop from 35 percent to just 6 percent.

After the devastating Great Smoky Mountains wildfires in 2016, Parton hosted two concerts in Nashville to raise funds. In addition to other efforts from the Dolly Parton Foundation, over $12.5 million went to the people of Sevier County from the foundation. This meant $10,000 could be given to each family affected by the wildfires. In addition to cash, Dolly provided college scholarships to high school students affected by the fire.

Dolly has regularly contributed to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. For example, in 2017, she made a $1 million donation to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and in 2020 she made a $1 million donation towards vaccine research at the start of the COVID pandemic.

Your thoughts

Readers, what do you think of Dolly's latest award? What other organizations in Nashville should she assist?

Please leave your comments below.