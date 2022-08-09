Will Ted Cruz run in 2024? Cruz says he is "certainly looking at it"

Ted Cruz Image from WikiCommons images

Republican Texan Senator Ted Cruz has adopted a 'wait and see' approach as to whether he will run for President in 2024. And it seems that it will largely depend on whether the former President decides to run again.

“Everyone is going to wait and see what Donald Trump decides and make decisions from there. I am grateful for his leadership. He’s going to decide what he wants to do. And frankly, he’s going to decide on his own timeframe. He’s going to decide when he damn well wants to, and the rest of the world will react accordingly. Texas Senator Ted Cruz

Cruz ran for the Republican nominee in 2016. While Trump garnered 1,441 delegates in state primaries and caucuses, Cruz finished second with 551 delegates.

Even though Cruz didn't win the nomination, he enjoyed his time.

“2016 was the most fun I’ve ever had in my life. We came incredibly close, had an incredible grassroots army.” Ted Cruz

At this stage, Cruz doesn't seem to enjoy the support of his party members. At last week's CPAC event in Dallas, a straw poll was conducted amongst attendees.

They were asked who their preferred candidate for 2024 was. Trump finished well in front of all other candidates, attracting 69 percent of the vote. In second place was current Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with 24 percent. Ted Cruz was well behind, earning just two percent of the votes.

