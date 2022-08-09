Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says media

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Image from WikiCommons images

"NYC Mayor Eric Adams says Texas gov Abbott forced some migrants to get on bus to nyc. If true that is felony human trafficking. DOJ must open an investigation to see if Abbott is in any way coercing people." Dean Obeidallah

Texas Gov Greg Abbott has started bussing migrants to New York City and Washington, D.C., to protest President Biden's immigration policies and what Abbott believes is poor handling of security at the southern border.

"The historic crisis at our southern border is preventable & deserves immediate federal action. Leaders across our nation must call on President Biden to do his job & secure the border." Texas Gov Greg Abbott

The move has infuriated New York City Mayor Eric Adams, and now he has claimed some migrants are being "forced" on buses from Texas.

"They were forced on the bus with the understanding that they were going to other locations that they wanted to go to, and when they tried to explain, they were not allowed to do so." Mayor Adams

This is a very strong claim by Mayor Adams. If the accusation is true, some media are stating that Abbott is committing a felony.

Abbott has disputed the claims. In a statement today, he said the asylum seekers have all "signed a voluntary consent waiver, available in multiple languages, upon boarding that they agreed on the destination."

Abbott's office also confirmed that "to board a bus or flight, a migrant must volunteer to be transported and show documentation from DHS."

While an immigration judge will determine the fate of these immigrants, it seems the war between Mayor Adams and Gov Abbott will continue.

Readers, what do you think of Gov Abbott's actions? Do you believe he has gone too far in bussing these migrants from Texas to NYC? Or do you agree with his strategy?

