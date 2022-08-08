Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."

Ted Cruz Image from WikiCommons images

"I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi." Texan Senator Ted Cruz

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held in Dallas, Texas, over the last four days has finally concluded. It featured a lineup of high-profile speakers, including Former President Donald Trump, Fox News Host Sean Hannity, Texas Gov Greg Abbott, and outspoken Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Also on the lineup was Texan Senator Ted Cruz, who spoke on Friday and took aim at many in the Democrat Party.

“My name is Ted Cruz, and my pronouns are kiss my ass. Every day I represent 30 million Texans, and my job, it's like the old Roman Colosseum where you slam on a breastplate, and you grab a battle ax, and you go fight the barbarians.” Texan Senator Ted Cruz

Cruz also responded to claims that the people attending CPAC were "dangerous radicals."

" As I look around and I see American flags and I see Gadsden flags and I see the Gonzalez battle flag, it occurs to me that the Biden FBI believes this is a room of dangerous radicals. And you know what? They're right. There is nothing more dangerous to a bunch of power-hungry, abusive, totalitarian nimwits than a free and empowered and energized American people taking our country back." Texan Senator Ted Cruz

Cruz also promised a "red tsunami" at the November mid-terms to thunderous applause from the crowd. Cruz we clearly proud of his comments, retweeting them on Twitter and linking to an article.

Readers, have you seen Ted's speech? Do you agree with his comments? Are you glad he is standing up to Biden, Harris, and co?

Please leave your comments below.