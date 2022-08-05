Will Abbott declare a public health emergency over monkeypox outbreak?

Adobe Free Stock Image

President Joe Biden today declared a public health emergency to assist with the response to the monkeypox outbreak. To date, over 6,600 Americans have been infected with the virus.

“We are prepared to take our response to the next level in addressing this virus, and we urge every American to take monkeypox seriously,” Xavier Becerra, head of the Department of Health and Human Services.

The declaration by the federal government is just the fifth such national emergency since 2001. The federal declaration follows moves by several states. California, Illinois, and New York have all declared their own health emergencies over the virus recently. The World Health Organization also declared monkeypox a global health emergency on July 23.

So the question is- will Texas follow?

“A declaration of this monkeypox outbreak as a public health emergency is important, but more important is to step up the level of federal, state and local coordination, fill our gaps in vaccine supply and get money appropriated from Congress to address this crisis,” Gregg Gonsalves, an epidemiologist at the Yale School of Public Health

The number of cases in Texas puts the state in the top five for recorded monkeypox cases. According to the CDC, there are currently 559 confirmed cases in Texas. Only New York, Florida, and California have more cases.

Texas Health and Human Services have created a monkeypox case database. According to their records, 218 cases are in the Arlington Public Health Region, 161 in the Houston Public Health Region, and 58 in the Temple Public Health Region.

Gov Greg Abbott called a state public health emergency during the COVID pandemic, but it remains to be seen if he will do the same for monkeypox. While the risk of infection is very low, many are urging caution, especially as students return to school and college.

“College and university [students require] a very specific kind of messaging and those messages need to be prepared now so they can be reaching those students before they return to school. When school comes back, we need to be ready to roll out messaging if something happens on campus.” Rebecca Fischer, an assistant professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at Texas A&M University.

One thing all experts do agree on is the need to stay informed and follow the advice of trusted health and medical experts.

