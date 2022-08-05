"Globalists go to hell, I have come to Texas," says Hungarian PM

Image from WikiCommons images

“I’m here to tell you that we should unite our forces,” Vicktor Orban

The Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, spoke at the CPAC Texas today in Dallas.

His appearance at the event was controversial, with many calling CPAC organizers to remove him from the schedule. He recently gave a speech against creating "peoples of mixed-race."

“This is why we have always fought: We are willing to mix with one another, but we do not want to become peoples of mixed race,” Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban

Orban's speech led to the resignation of one of his key advisors. Zsuzsa Hegedus, who has worked with Prime Minister Orban for many years, called the speech by Orban "openly racist" and a "pure Nazi speech."

Despite this, he has been welcomed by CPAC organizers and key Republican members. On Tuesday, he met former President Donald Trump at a golf course in New Jersey. Trump called Orban "a friend." Trump endorsed Orbán before Hungary's April election, and Orbán was the first European leader to endorse Trump in 2016.

And today in Dallas, Orban spoke to the thundering applause of the CPAC attendees.

“Politics are not enough. This war is a culture war. We have to revitalize our churches, our families, our universities and our community institutions.” Viktor Orban

Orban received a standing ovation when he spoke about protecting same-sex families.

“Hungary shall protect the institution of marriage, and the union of one man and one woman. Family ties shall be based on marriage or the relationship between parent and children. The mother is a woman. The father is a man. Leave our kids alone. Full stop. End of discussion.

Despite the controversy over his appearance, it seems that Orban was a very popular speaker at the event in Texas today.

Readers, what do you think? Should Orban have been allowed to speak? Do you agree with his views?

Please leave your comments below.