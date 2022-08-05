Texas Gov Abbott speaks to half empty room at CPAC today

Image from WikiCommons images

Today was the first day of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas. To be held over the next four days at the Hilton Anatole, it will capture not only the attention of attendees in Dallas but also people across the United States.

A lineup of high-profile speakers is scheduled to present, including Texan Senator Ted Cruz, Fox News Host Sean Hannity, Texas Gov Greg Abbott, and outspoken Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Abbott spoke today, but according to the reports, there wasn't a lot of interest in Abbott's speech. Footage of Abbott shows him speaking to a half-empty room.

While the room wasn't as full as Abbott would have liked, he did take the opportunity to criticize his opponents.

He took aim at California Gov Gavin Newsom, who last week took out full-page advertisements in major Texan newspapers, including the Austin American-Statesman, Houston Chronicle, and El Paso Times. The ads were "California's answer to Texas' perverse bill that placed bounties on doctors and patients."

“He’s just pissed off that all of his businesses are moving to Texas,” Greg Abbott on Newsom

In his speech, he also spoke about Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, who asked the DC National Guard for help dealing with a "humanitarian crisis" in Texas.

“They cannot handle that one single challenge. We deal with that number every single day. I have one thing to say to you and to them: there are more buses on the way as we gather at this convention.” Greg Abbott on Bowser

When Abbott finally mentioned the name of his opponent for Texas Gov, Beto O'Rourke, the crowd booed at the mention of his name.

