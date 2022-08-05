These are some of San Antonio's most unusual laws

Adobe Free Stock Image

Lately, there has been a lot of focus on the new Texas anti-abortion law, which has led to protests ad debate.

Today I thought we could look at the lighter side of some laws from the past. A few of these are outdated but have been a law in San Antonio in the past.

Unusual San Antonio laws

It's illegal to climb a pecan tree.

At one stage in San Antonio, there must have been an issue with pecan trees as there are not one but two laws about them. Did you know it's also illegal to throw stones into the tree to gather pecans?

If you have ever wanted a pet ostrich, panther, or miniature Vietnamese pot-bellied pig, then don't go looking in any San Antonio pet store, as it's illegal for pet stores to sell any of them.

You can't urinate on the Alamo. This one is obvious and a sign of respect but was brought into law when in 1982, Ozzy Osbourne decided to relieve himself on this historic site infuriating San Antonio residents.

It is illegal for both sexes to flirt or respond to flirtation using the eyes and/or hands.

You better learn how to make a fire as a police officer can compel a citizen to assist them in making a fire. It's illegal to refuse.

It is illegal to sell your eye. This law is not just in a place in San Antonio but across all of Texas.

You can be jailed for eating your neighbor's garbage. So make sure you ask their permission before you dumpster dive.

You cannot shoot a buffalo from the second story of a hotel—no word on whether the third story is OK.

You must give oral or written notice at least 24 hours before robbing someone. I wonder if any criminal has ever done this? And did they receive permission?

It is against the law to use a feather duster to dust any Texas public building.

It really is a wonder how some of these activities required a law to be enacted. While many of these won't be enforced, don't say you haven't been warned!

You have no excuse to climb a pecan tree or shoot a buffalo from the 2nd floor of the Frost Tower!

What is the craziest San Antonio or Texas law that you have heard? Share in the fun by leaving a comment below.