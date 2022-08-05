San Antonio, TX

These are some of San Antonio's most unusual laws

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D95T7_0h4B1SaQ00
Adobe Free Stock Image

Lately, there has been a lot of focus on the new Texas anti-abortion law, which has led to protests ad debate.

Today I thought we could look at the lighter side of some laws from the past. A few of these are outdated but have been a law in San Antonio in the past.

Unusual San Antonio laws

  • It's illegal to climb a pecan tree.
  • At one stage in San Antonio, there must have been an issue with pecan trees as there are not one but two laws about them. Did you know it's also illegal to throw stones into the tree to gather pecans?
  • If you have ever wanted a pet ostrich, panther, or miniature Vietnamese pot-bellied pig, then don't go looking in any San Antonio pet store, as it's illegal for pet stores to sell any of them.
  • You can't urinate on the Alamo. This one is obvious and a sign of respect but was brought into law when in 1982, Ozzy Osbourne decided to relieve himself on this historic site infuriating San Antonio residents.
  • It is illegal for both sexes to flirt or respond to flirtation using the eyes and/or hands.
  • You better learn how to make a fire as a police officer can compel a citizen to assist them in making a fire. It's illegal to refuse.
  • It is illegal to sell your eye. This law is not just in a place in San Antonio but across all of Texas.
  • You can be jailed for eating your neighbor's garbage. So make sure you ask their permission before you dumpster dive.
  • You cannot shoot a buffalo from the second story of a hotel—no word on whether the third story is OK.
  • You must give oral or written notice at least 24 hours before robbing someone. I wonder if any criminal has ever done this? And did they receive permission?
  • It is against the law to use a feather duster to dust any Texas public building.

It really is a wonder how some of these activities required a law to be enacted. While many of these won't be enforced, don't say you haven't been warned!

You have no excuse to climb a pecan tree or shoot a buffalo from the 2nd floor of the Frost Tower!

What is the craziest San Antonio or Texas law that you have heard? Share in the fun by leaving a comment below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# san antonio# lifestyle# society# humor# people

Comments / 3

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
44513 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Texas State

Republican Chairman says "Texas should declare an invasion today"

Defense Visual Information Distribution Service- Public Domain Media. "It is time for border states like Texas and Arizona to challenge the administration and take bold action to stop this invasion." Chairman of the Republican Party, Matt Rinaldi.

Read full story
Texas State

Texas Gov Abbott finally agrees to debate Beto

Great to see that Abbott has finally agreed to join me for a debate. Looking forward to holding him accountable for his indefensible record during 3 town hall-style debates across the state where we'll both take questions directly from voters. Beto O'Rourke.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says media

Texas Governor Greg AbbottImage from WikiCommons images. "NYC Mayor Eric Adams says Texas gov Abbott forced some migrants to get on bus to nyc. If true that is felony human trafficking. DOJ must open an investigation to see if Abbott is in any way coercing people." Dean Obeidallah.

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Abbott says, "Biden’s open border policies have deadly consequences."

"More migrants have died on the U.S. side of the southern border in the LAST 9 MONTHS than in any full year in our nation’s history. Pres. Biden’s open border policies have deadly consequences. It’s time he does his job to secure the border & save lives." Texas Gov Greg Abbott.

Read full story
32 comments
Texas State

Will Ted Cruz run in 2024? Cruz says he is "certainly looking at it"

Republican Texan Senator Ted Cruz has adopted a 'wait and see' approach as to whether he will run for President in 2024. And it seems that it will largely depend on whether the former President decides to run again.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."

"I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi." Texan Senator Ted Cruz. The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held in Dallas, Texas, over the last four days has finally concluded. It featured a lineup of high-profile speakers, including Former President Donald Trump, Fox News Host Sean Hannity, Texas Gov Greg Abbott, and outspoken Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Read full story
334 comments
Dallas, TX

Dallas billionaire giving away her fortune receives prestigious award

In 2011, Dallas billionaire Lyda Hill pledged to give away most of her billion-dollar fortune. It's a pledge she is doing her best to keep, and her generosity has been recognized this week.

Read full story
16 comments
New York City, NY

Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov Abbott

"@GregAbbott_TX used innocent people as political pawns to manufacture a crisis. New Yorkers are stepping up to fix it — that’s our city’s values. But we need the federal government’s help — money, technical assistance and more." New York City Mayor, Eric Adams.

Read full story
48 comments
Texas State

Beto promises to increase the minimum wage, "when we win"

Beto O'RourkeImage from WikiCommons images. Photo by Gage Skidmore. "The minimum wage in Texas hasn't gone up a single penny in 13 years. That changes when we win." Beto O'Rourke.

Read full story
19 comments
Houston, TX

7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?

Lately, there has been a lot of focus on the new Texas anti-abortion law, which has led to protests ad debate. Today I thought we could look at the lighter side of some laws from the past. A few of these are outdated but have been a law in Houston in the past or are still in place but not enforced.

Read full story
Texas State

Will Abbott declare a public health emergency over monkeypox outbreak?

President Joe Biden today declared a public health emergency to assist with the response to the monkeypox outbreak. To date, over6,600 Americans have been infected with the virus.

Read full story
74 comments
Dallas, TX

"Globalists go to hell, I have come to Texas," says Hungarian PM

“I’m here to tell you that we should unite our forces,” Vicktor Orban. The Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, spoke at the CPAC Texas today in Dallas. His appearance at the event was controversial, with many calling CPAC organizers to remove him from the schedule. He recently gave a speech against creating "peoples of mixed-race."

Read full story
6 comments
Texas State

Texas Gov Abbott speaks to half empty room at CPAC today

Today was the first day of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas. To be held over the next four days at the Hilton Anatole, it will capture not only the attention of attendees in Dallas but also people across the United States.

Read full story
78 comments
Houston, TX

Beto's new ad says, "a child volunteering to die for you is not something you ever forget."

“A child volunteering to die for you is not something you ever forget. I can’t stop thinking about it.”. Democrat nominee for Texas Gov, Beto O'Rourke, launched his latest political advertisement on Tuesday, and once again, it was focused on the issue of gun control and the safety of students and teachers at school.

Read full story
6 comments
Texas State

"Broken border crisis," Fox News highlights problems with Biden and the border

"This administration has the intention to hurt Texans, this is straining law enforcement at the state and local level, a situation that the Biden administration is intentionally doing to this country," former Jackson County Sheriff AJ Louderback.

Read full story
Texas State

What does the Kansas abortion vote mean for Texas?

"This decision that came down from Kansas is a decision that has far-reaching consequences not just for the way people are approaching this fight on protecting a woman’s right to determine her bodily autonomy but also it gives people a lot more motivation to work toward electing Democrats in the state that can make that difference.” Gilberto Hinojosa, chair of the Texas Democratic Party.

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Mark Cuban wants to turn a Texan town into a "Jurassic Park"

The billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban, bought a small ghost town south of Texas in December last year. The town of Mustang is 55 miles south of Texas, in Navarro County, and is located on Interstate 45 near Corsicana. The town, which has a population of just 23, was first listed for sale for $ 4 million in 2017 though Cuban paid less than half that price.

Read full story
2 comments
Dallas, TX

The most haunted hotel in Dallas- have you stayed there?

The Adolphus Hotel, DallasImage from WikiCommons images. The Adolphus Hotel, located on 1321 Commerce St, Dallas, is the oldest in the city. It was built in 1912 on the former site of Dallas's original city hall and, at the time, was the tallest building in Texas. It is still considered to be one of the finest hotels in Dallas.

Read full story
10 comments
Texas State

Daughter of Capitol rioter says Trump should get life in prison

Today Guy Reffitt, a member of the Texas militia who was involved in the Jan 6 capital riot, was sentenced to seven years in prison. It was the longest prison sentence set so far for any person involved in the Jan 6 Capitol riot.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy