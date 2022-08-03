This businessman is giving away millions in San Antonio

William Greehey Image from WikiCommons images

Over the last few months, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs in Texas who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Several of these generous people live in San Antonio, as does the person I wanted to highlight today- Bill Greehey.

Greehey is a businessman and philanthropist who has done a lot fo,r San Antonio. Let's take a quick look at his story.

The San Antonio businessman

Bill Greehey was born in Fort Dodge, Iowa, in 1936, and after he graduated high school, he joined the United States Air Force. He was based at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, where he served for four years. After leaving the air force, he enrolled at St. Mary's University, receiving a Bachelor's degree in Accounting in 1960.

He worked for several large organizations, including Price Waterhouse and Exxon, before becoming the first CEO of the Valero Energy Corporation in 1979. Under his leadership, "Valero grew from a small, regional natural gas pipeline company to become the largest refining company in North America with approximately 22,000 employees, assets of $33 billion, and revenue of more than $80 billion."

In 2006 Greehey became the founding Chairman of NuStar Energy. Over his business career, Greehey accumulated a multi-million dollar fortune- a fortune he has been very generous with.

Philanthropy

“It's just such a great feeling to give back and help others. All the money that I give is really to San Antonio,” Bill Greehey

To assist with his charitable giving, he founded the William Greehey Family Foundation in 2004. Since then, it has given away tens of millions of dollars primarily "awarded to agencies with programs and services in Bexar County."

Some of Greehey's donations include:

Over $34 million to the Haven for Hope homeless shelter in San Antonio- an organization he founded.

$25 million to the University of Texas Health Science Center to fund research and treatment for children's cancer

Over $50 million to his alma mater St. Mary's Univesity. This has been used to fund scholarships, the Greehey Scholars Program for undergraduates, the Greehey MBA for Values-Driven Leaders, and MBA for Professionals .

and . Bill is also a major supporter of the United Way and the Boy Scouts of America.

Financial support to people in San Antonio who needed relief in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.

Greehey has certainly given a lot to San Antonio since he moved here as an air force member straight after high school.

Readers, what do you think of Greehey's generosity? What other organizations in San Antonio would you like to see him support?

Please leave your comments below.