Dallas, TX

The most haunted hotel in Dallas- have you stayed there?

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cWo33_0h2gie5H00
The Adolphus Hotel, DallasImage from WikiCommons images

The Adolphus Hotel, located on 1321 Commerce St, Dallas, is the oldest in the city. It was built in 1912 on the former site of Dallas's original city hall and, at the time, was the tallest building in Texas. It is still considered to be one of the finest hotels in Dallas.

And, according to many locals, it is also haunted.

There have been many sightings of ghosts, usually around the hotel elevator.

The jilted bride

One of the most famous spirits of the Adolphus is purported to be the ghost of a bride who came to Dallas in 1935 to be wedded at the hotel.

The bride and her guests waited in the hotel's ballroom on the 19th floor, but the groom never arrived. Finally, the heartbroken woman fled the hotel, and her body was found hanging above the alter where she was due to be wed.

 Some guests who stay on the 19th floor report that they hear the sounds of a woman crying and also footsteps running up and down the hall. A few guests and staff have even said they saw the ghostly apparition wandering the 19th-floor hallways dressed in her gown and veil.

The elevator tragedies

The jilted bride is not the only spirit to reside at the Adolphus- there are several who reside in the hotel's elevator.

They are former staff who met untimely deaths in the elevator shaft. Tragically staff died in 1912, 1917, 1924, and 1971- all after falling in the elevator shaft.

The Adolphus is one of the best hotels in Dallas and has had Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George HW Bush, and Queen Elizabeth II all stay there. I wonder if any of them experienced these supernatural spirits during their stay.

Readers, have any of you stayed at the Adolphus Hotel? Did you hear or see anything unusual?

Please share your comments with others in the section below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# dallas# lifestyle# travel# entertainment# history

Comments / 7

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
44065 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Texas State

Will Abbott declare a public health emergency over monkeypox outbreak?

President Joe Biden today declared a public health emergency to assist with the response to the monkeypox outbreak. To date, over6,600 Americans have been infected with the virus.

Read full story
62 comments
Dallas, TX

"Globalists go to hell, I have come to Texas," says Hungarian PM

“I’m here to tell you that we should unite our forces,” Vicktor Orban. The Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, spoke at the CPAC Texas today in Dallas. His appearance at the event was controversial, with many calling CPAC organizers to remove him from the schedule. He recently gave a speech against creating "peoples of mixed-race."

Read full story
6 comments
Texas State

Texas Gov Abbott speaks to half empty room at CPAC today

Today was the first day of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas. To be held over the next four days at the Hilton Anatole, it will capture not only the attention of attendees in Dallas but also people across the United States.

Read full story
49 comments
Houston, TX

Beto's new ad says, "a child volunteering to die for you is not something you ever forget."

“A child volunteering to die for you is not something you ever forget. I can’t stop thinking about it.”. Democrat nominee for Texas Gov, Beto O'Rourke, launched his latest political advertisement on Tuesday, and once again, it was focused on the issue of gun control and the safety of students and teachers at school.

Read full story
5 comments
San Antonio, TX

These are some of San Antonio's most unusual laws

Lately, there has been a lot of focus on the new Texas anti-abortion law, which has led to protests ad debate. Today I thought we could look at the lighter side of some laws from the past. A few of these are outdated but have been a law in San Antonio in the past.

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

"Broken border crisis," Fox News highlights problems with Biden and the border

"This administration has the intention to hurt Texans, this is straining law enforcement at the state and local level, a situation that the Biden administration is intentionally doing to this country," former Jackson County Sheriff AJ Louderback.

Read full story
Texas State

What does the Kansas abortion vote mean for Texas?

"This decision that came down from Kansas is a decision that has far-reaching consequences not just for the way people are approaching this fight on protecting a woman’s right to determine her bodily autonomy but also it gives people a lot more motivation to work toward electing Democrats in the state that can make that difference.” Gilberto Hinojosa, chair of the Texas Democratic Party.

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Mark Cuban wants to turn a Texan town into a "Jurassic Park"

The billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban, bought a small ghost town south of Texas in December last year. The town of Mustang is 55 miles south of Texas, in Navarro County, and is located on Interstate 45 near Corsicana. The town, which has a population of just 23, was first listed for sale for $ 4 million in 2017 though Cuban paid less than half that price.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Daughter of Capitol rioter says Trump should get life in prison

Today Guy Reffitt, a member of the Texas militia who was involved in the Jan 6 capital riot, was sentenced to seven years in prison. It was the longest prison sentence set so far for any person involved in the Jan 6 Capitol riot.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Abbott says, "crisis at our southern border is preventable and deserves immediate federal action"

"The historic crisis at our southern border is preventable & deserves immediate federal action. Leaders across our nation must call on President Biden to do his job & secure the border." Texas Gov Greg Abbott.

Read full story
1 comments

Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predict

Those in Uvalde continue to speak out, so more kids aren't gunned down in their schools. Let's make sure Texans see this editorial: Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictable message." Beto O' Rourke.

Read full story
69 comments
Houston, TX

Beto says that even people wearing Trump hats will vote for him

As Democrat nominee for Texas Gov, Beto O'Rourke appeared in Houston for the first time on his 49-day drive across Texas; he proclaimed, "Houston, we're going to win!" Beto has been on a relentless drive across Texas, visiting many small towns, but this was his first appearance in Houston, and he projected an air of confidence. While the appearance was in the Houston neighborhood of Meyerland, a very Democratic area, Beto said he had been converting traditionally conservative voters in rural Texa- including Trump supporters.

Read full story
45 comments
Texas State

These are the top 10 fundraisers among Texas statewide elected offices

It's fair to say that money plays a big part in politics. Recently Texas state Sen. Kel Seliger claimed that two West Texas billionaires influence politicians like Rissian oligarchs. So it becomes very important for political candidates to raise funds.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Trump agrees with Russia and wants Houston basketballer to stay in prison

Donald TrumpImage from WikiCommons images. Photo by Gage Skidmore. “She went in there loaded up with drugs into a hostile territory where they’re very vigilant about drugs. They don’t like drugs. And she got caught. And now we’re supposed to get her out — and she makes, you know, a lot of money, I guess. We’re supposed to get her out for an absolute killer and one of the biggest arms dealers in the world. Killed many Americans. Killed many people.” Donald Trump.

Read full story
130 comments
Houston, TX

This singer is helping thousands of people in Houston

Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Read full story
13 comments
Houston, TX

Houston teen who raised $2 million has "100 days of hell planned for the Texas GOP"

"Texas: @GregAbbott_TX stayed at a fundraiser for 3 hours following the Rob Elementary School shooting— and lied about it. While Uvalde was counting bodies, Abbott was counting dollars." Olivia Julianna.

Read full story
87 comments
Houston, TX

Houston resident hands back 62 "ghost guns"- and receives $150 for each

This weekend, the city of Houston held its first annual gun buyback event. The event was held at the Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church in southeast Houston, and city officials deemed the event a success as they collected 845 guns and said they gave out nearly $100,000 in gift cards throughout the event.

Read full story
22 comments
Texas State

100 days to go. Can Beto beat Abbott for Texas Gov?

Beto O'rourke and Greg AbbottImages from WikiCommons images. In just 100 days, Texans will choose between current Texas Gov Greg Abbott and his Democrat opponent Beto O'Rourke.

Read full story
31 comments
Texas State

Beto says, "Abbott has changed nothing since Uvalde to keep kids safe."

Beto O'rourke and Greg AbbottImage from WikiCommons images. " Our kids are going back to school and Abbott has changed nothing since Uvalde to keep them safe. It's time to change our governor." Beto O'Rourke.

Read full story
229 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy