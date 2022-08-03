The most haunted hotel in Dallas- have you stayed there?

The Adolphus Hotel, Dallas Image from WikiCommons images

The Adolphus Hotel, located on 1321 Commerce St, Dallas, is the oldest in the city. It was built in 1912 on the former site of Dallas's original city hall and, at the time, was the tallest building in Texas. It is still considered to be one of the finest hotels in Dallas.

And, according to many locals, it is also haunted.

There have been many sightings of ghosts, usually around the hotel elevator.

The jilted bride

One of the most famous spirits of the Adolphus is purported to be the ghost of a bride who came to Dallas in 1935 to be wedded at the hotel.

The bride and her guests waited in the hotel's ballroom on the 19th floor, but the groom never arrived. Finally, the heartbroken woman fled the hotel, and her body was found hanging above the alter where she was due to be wed.

Some guests who stay on the 19th floor report that they hear the sounds of a woman crying and also footsteps running up and down the hall. A few guests and staff have even said they saw the ghostly apparition wandering the 19th-floor hallways dressed in her gown and veil.

The elevator tragedies

The jilted bride is not the only spirit to reside at the Adolphus- there are several who reside in the hotel's elevator.

They are former staff who met untimely deaths in the elevator shaft. Tragically staff died in 1912, 1917, 1924, and 1971- all after falling in the elevator shaft.

The Adolphus is one of the best hotels in Dallas and has had Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George HW Bush, and Queen Elizabeth II all stay there. I wonder if any of them experienced these supernatural spirits during their stay.

Readers, have any of you stayed at the Adolphus Hotel? Did you hear or see anything unusual?

Please share your comments with others in the section below.