Abbott says, "crisis at our southern border is preventable and deserves immediate federal action"

Image from WikiCommons images

"The historic crisis at our southern border is preventable & deserves immediate federal action. Leaders across our nation must call on President Biden to do his job & secure the border." Texas Gov Greg Abbott

Earlier today, Texas Gov Greg Abbott invited the mayors of New York City and Washington DC to visit the southern border and witness the record levels of illegal immigration.

The invitation from Texas Gov Abbott was in response to criticism from the mayors of these two cities.

Last week, Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser asked the DC National Guard for help dealing with a "humanitarian crisis." New York City Mayor Eric Adams also criticized Texas, asking the Biden government for "financial and technical resources" due to migrant families "arriving on buses sent by the Texas and Arizona governments."

Gov Abbott wrote to the two city mayors urging them to visit the Texan border with Mexico.

"Your recent interest in this historic and preventable crisis is a welcome development—especially as the President and his Administration have shown no remorse for their actions nor desire to address the situation themselves. As Governor, I invite you to visit our border region to see firsthand the dire situation that only grows more urgent with each passing day, and to meet with the local officials, who like yourselves, realize this matter deserves immediate federal action." Texas Gov Greg Abbott

Since Gov Abbott launched Operation Lone Star in March 2021, it has led to over 225,000 migrant apprehensions, over 13,000 criminal arrests, seizures of over 3,500 weapons, and 289 million deadly fentanyl doses.

Now he is urging President Biden to do more to stop the crisis at the border.

"The Biden Administration is wrong; our border isn’t secure. Texas is stepping up to do the federal government’s job & protect Texans from criminals, illegal weapons, & deadly drugs like fentanyl crossing our border." Texas Gov Greg Abbott

It will be interesting to see if Mayor Adams or Mayor Bowser accepts Abbott's invitation to visit the border.

Readers, do you agree with Abbott that Biden can prevent the border crisis? Would you like to see the two city mayors critical of Abbott visit the border?

Please share your opinion with others by leaving a comment below.