Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predict

Those in Uvalde continue to speak out, so more kids aren't gunned down in their schools. Let's make sure Texans see this editorial: Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictable message." Beto O' Rourke

Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke, hit Galveston today as part of his 49-day road trip across Texas. Before attending the town hall, Beto again took to Twitter to attack his opponent, current Texas Gov Greg Abbott.

And once again, the topic was the safety of children at school. Beto linked to an article in the Uvalde Leader news and urged all Texans to read the editorial.

The article stated, "Uvalde city and county officials have joined a growing chorus of entities and people across the state demanding that Gov. Greg Abbott call a special legislative session to address the state's mounting death toll from mass shootings."

The only pediatrician in Uvalde is Roy Guerrero, and he was called to Uvalde Memorial Hospital on May 24 to treat students wounded in the mass shooting.

"I stand firm with the parents … in the idea that assault weapons should be banned completely. That seems kind of black and white – whenever people ask me my opinion of that – but I think that all stems from what I saw that day and not wanting to ever see that again." pediatrician Dr. Roy Guerrero, organizer of Uvalde Strong for Gun Safety

Beto has continually reinforced his stance on guns and stated that should he become Governor, gun safety will be a priority, including the repeal of permitless carry.

"Democrats, Republicans, and independents agree on commonsense steps to reduce gun violence. Now we just need a governor who does too." Beto O'Rourke

