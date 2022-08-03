Daughter of Capitol rioter says Trump should get life in prison

Today Guy Reffitt, a member of the Texas militia who was involved in the Jan 6 capital riot, was sentenced to seven years in prison. It was the longest prison sentence set so far for any person involved in the Jan 6 Capitol riot.

After the verdict, one of Guy's children, Peyton Reffitt, spoke to the media outside the court.

“Trump deserves life in prison if my father is in prison for this long,” Peyton Reffitt

The comment took many of the waiting media off-guard as it was the first time someone connected to a rioter had made such a negative comment about Trump.

CBS News' Scott MacFarlane said he has never "heard anything close to what you just heard from Guy Reffitt's daughter. I've never heard a defendant or a relative say Donald Trump should be sent to prison, jail; that was a unique and distinctive moment right there."

Guy Reffitt, who was a member of the Texas III%ers, and a fan of Donald Trump, said during his trial that he no longer wanted to associate with militia groups and said that he hated what he did at the Capitol.

While Guy Reffitt is a fan of Trump, it seems that his daughter is not.

Readers, do you agree with Peyton Reffitt? Does former President Donald Trump deserve to be sentenced to life in prison? Or do you believe her father, Guy Reffitt, got the sentence he deserved and his family shouldn't shift the blame onto Trump?

Please share your opinion by leaving your comments below.