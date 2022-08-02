Beto says that even people wearing Trump hats will vote for him

As Democrat nominee for Texas Gov, Beto O'Rourke appeared in Houston for the first time on his 49-day drive across Texas; he proclaimed, "Houston, we're going to win!"

Beto has been on a relentless drive across Texas, visiting many small towns, but this was his first appearance in Houston, and he projected an air of confidence. While the appearance was in the Houston neighborhood of Meyerland, a very Democratic area, Beto said he had been converting traditionally conservative voters in rural Texa- including Trump supporters.

The media asked Beto about an incident on Saturday at a town hall in Hemphill, Texas. In attendance at the event was a preacher wielding an AR-15 who questioned Beto on abortion.

Beto replied:

"I don't know if he'll vote for me at the end of the day, but there are others who came with him even wearing Trump hats who came up to me after and said you know what I had no idea you were going to do these great things for our community, I'm for you and I'll be voting for you in the next election," Beto O'Rourke

Beto said the drive was successfully swaying voters away from Abbott to Beto. "We're picking up votes there just as we're picking up votes here," he said.

