Houston teen who raised $2 million has "100 days of hell planned for the Texas GOP"

"Texas: @GregAbbott_TX stayed at a fundraiser for 3 hours following the Rob Elementary School shooting— and lied about it. While Uvalde was counting bodies, Abbott was counting dollars." Olivia Julianna

Olivia Julianna, the Houston teen who was body shamed by Florida Rep Matt Gaetz last week, has turned the negative comments he made into a positive, raising millions of dollars for abortion access.

Gaetz said, "why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions? Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb. These people are odious from the inside out. They're like 5′ 2″, 350 pounds."

Julianna is a 19-year-old reproductive rights activist from Houston who uses her first and middle names due to privacy concerns decided to leverage the media attention Gaetz caused and create a fundraiser for abortion access.

Yesterday she announced that the fundraiser had passed $2 million.

Julianna has pledged to do all she can to get Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke elected as the next Texas Gov, continually asking her followers to donate to Beto's campaign.

Today, she published a video condemning Abbott for his lack of action over the Uvalde shooting tragedy and followed up with the comment, "told y'all I had 100 days of hell planned for the Texas GOP."

The new video has already attracted thousands of views, and positive comments as Julianna builds her social media profile. She calls herself a media personality, and the Houston teen now has over 320,000 followers on Twitter. With 100 days to go before the November election, Julianna will continue to push for Beto and cause "hell" for Abbott.

It seems that Gaetz's offensive comments may inadvertently affect Gov Abbott.

Readers, what do you think of Julianna and her campaigning? Are you glad she has used the publicity to try to help Beto?

