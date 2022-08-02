Trump agrees with Russia and wants Houston basketballer to stay in prison

Donald Trump Image from WikiCommons images. Photo by Gage Skidmore

“She went in there loaded up with drugs into a hostile territory where they’re very vigilant about drugs. They don’t like drugs. And she got caught. And now we’re supposed to get her out — and she makes, you know, a lot of money, I guess. We’re supposed to get her out for an absolute killer and one of the biggest arms dealers in the world. Killed many Americans. Killed many people.” Donald Trump

Houston-born women's basketball star Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia in February and has been wrongfully detained in a Moscow prison for the past five months.

Griner was arrested in February for alleged "large-scale transportation" of cannabis into Russia, where she spends the winter playing basketball for a Russian team. Griner, who was born and went to school in Houston, was drafted out of Baylor and was the number one pick in the 2014 WNBA draft.

President Biden's administration has reportedly offered to swap Griner and U.S. Marine Paul Whelan for Viktor Bout, a convicted Russian arms trafficker.

Speaking on the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show podcast today, former President Trump was firmly against the trade.

“She knew you don’t go in there loaded up with drugs, and she admitted it. I assume she admitted it without too much force because it is what it is, and it certainly doesn’t seem like a very good trade, does it? He’s absolutely one of the worst in the world, and he’s gonna be given his freedom because a potentially spoiled person goes into Russia loaded up with drugs.” Donald Trump

