These are the top 10 fundraisers among Texas statewide elected offices

It's fair to say that money plays a big part in politics.

Recently Texas state Sen. Kel Seliger claimed that two West Texas billionaires influence politicians like Rissian oligarchs. So it becomes very important for political candidates to raise funds.

With that in mind, I thought we could look at the political candidates in Texas that are the top fundraisers. These figures have been obtained by Ballotpedia and are "based on campaign finance reports that officeholders in and candidates for statewide elected offices submitted to the Texas Ethics Commission. It includes activity between Jan. 1, 2022, and June 30, 2022."

During the six months, Democratic officeholders and candidates raised $37.2 million, while Republican officeholders and candidates raised $60.6 million.

The top 10 fundraisers among Texas statewide elected offices

It should be no surprise that the top two fundraisers are the two men vying for the position of Texas Governor- Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke and the incumbent, Republican Greg Abbott. What may be a surprise is that Beto has raised more funds than Abbott.

Beto has raised $31,844,328 in the reporting period, slightly ahead of Abbott's fundraising efforts of $30,018,811.

Of the top ten fundraisers, there is only one other Democrat, Jay Kleberg, who is running for Land Commissioner and is in tenth place.

The top ten are:

1 Beto O'Rourke. Democratic Party. Position sought- Governor. Funds raised $31,844,328

2 Gov Greg Abbott. Republican Party. Position sought- Governor. Funds raised $30,018,811.

3 Lieutenant Gov Dan Patrick. Republican Party. Position sought- Lieutenant Governor. Funds raised $6,252,091.

4. Eva Guzman. Republican Party. Position sought- Attorney General. Funds raised $4,223,448.

5. Natural Resources Commissioner George P. Bush. Republican Party. Position sought- Attorney General $4,189,399.

6. Donald Huffines. Republican Party. Position sought- Governor. Funds raised $4,110,817.

7. Attorney General Ken Paxton. Republican Party. Position sought- Attorney General. Funds raised $3,580,265.

8. Sarah Stogner. Republican Party. Position sought- Railroad Commission. Funds raised $2,000,124.

9. Dawn Buckingham. Republican Party. Position sought- Land Commissioner. Funds raised $1,542,046

10. Jay Kleberg Democratic Party. Position sought- Land Commissioner. Funds raised $1,434,388.

Readers, what do you think of these figures? Do you think the $97 million raised funds should have been spent elsewhere? Do you believe the dollars equate to votes?

