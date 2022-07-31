Beto says, "Abbott has changed nothing since Uvalde to keep kids safe."

Beto O'rourke and Greg Abbott Image from WikiCommons images

" Our kids are going back to school and Abbott has changed nothing since Uvalde to keep them safe. It's time to change our governor." Beto O'Rourke

With just 100 days until Texans vote to choose their next Governor, Democrat Nominee Beto O'Rourke continues his relentless campaign strategy.

He is in the middle of a 49-day drive across Texas and today spent time in Port Arthur and Meyerland. And once again, between town hall meetings, Beto took to Twitter to attach current Texas Gov Greg Abbott.

This time he focused on Greg Abbott's response to the tragedy in Uvalde.

Beto has been outspoken on the issue of gun control and the safety of children in Texas schools and has been demanding that Gov Abbott do more on the issue.

On May 25, just days after the school shooting in Uvalde, Beto interrupted a press conference that Abbottheldg in the Uvalde High School auditorium. After Abbott had finished speaking and introduced Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Beto walked up to the stage and spoke to Abbott.

“You are doing nothing. You are offering up nothing. You said this was not predictable. This was totally predictable when you choose not to do anything. This is on you until you choose to do something different.This will continue to happen. Somebody needs to stand up for the children of this state or they will be continue to be killed just like they were killed in Uvalde yesterday." Beto O'Rourke

While Beto drew praise from many for his confrontation, there were just as many who deemed his actions inappropriate at the time. Patrick told O'Rourke he was "out of line and an embarrassment."

Two months later, Beto is still accusing Abbott of doing nothing to improve the safety of children at school.

