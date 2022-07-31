Beto says, "Abbott has changed nothing since Uvalde to keep kids safe."

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hedcq_0gznzSQG00
Beto O'rourke and Greg AbbottImage from WikiCommons images

" Our kids are going back to school and Abbott has changed nothing since Uvalde to keep them safe. It's time to change our governor." Beto O'Rourke

With just 100 days until Texans vote to choose their next Governor, Democrat Nominee Beto O'Rourke continues his relentless campaign strategy.

He is in the middle of a 49-day drive across Texas and today spent time in Port Arthur and Meyerland. And once again, between town hall meetings, Beto took to Twitter to attach current Texas Gov Greg Abbott.

This time he focused on Greg Abbott's response to the tragedy in Uvalde.

Beto has been outspoken on the issue of gun control and the safety of children in Texas schools and has been demanding that Gov Abbott do more on the issue.

On May 25, just days after the school shooting in Uvalde, Beto interrupted a press conference that Abbottheldg in the Uvalde High School auditorium. After Abbott had finished speaking and introduced Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Beto walked up to the stage and spoke to Abbott.

You are doing nothing. You are offering up nothing. You said this was not predictable. This was totally predictable when you choose not to do anything. This is on you until you choose to do something different.This will continue to happen. Somebody needs to stand up for the children of this state or they will be continue to be killed just like they were killed in Uvalde yesterday." Beto O'Rourke

While Beto drew praise from many for his confrontation, there were just as many who deemed his actions inappropriate at the time. Patrick told O'Rourke he was "out of line and an embarrassment."

Two months later, Beto is still accusing Abbott of doing nothing to improve the safety of children at school.

Readers, what is your opinion on this issue?

Is Beto right? Does Abbott need to do more? Or do you believe Abbott is doing all he can for our children?

Please leave your comments below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# texas# politics# education# election# social media

Comments / 229

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
43789 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Texas State

"Broken border crisis," Fox News highlights problems with Biden and the border

"This administration has the intention to hurt Texans, this is straining law enforcement at the state and local level, a situation that the Biden administration is intentionally doing to this country," former Jackson County Sheriff AJ Louderback.

Read full story
Texas State

What does the Kansas abortion vote mean for Texas?

"This decision that came down from Kansas is a decision that has far-reaching consequences not just for the way people are approaching this fight on protecting a woman’s right to determine her bodily autonomy but also it gives people a lot more motivation to work toward electing Democrats in the state that can make that difference.” Gilberto Hinojosa, chair of the Texas Democratic Party.

Read full story
Texas State

Mark Cuban wants to turn a Texan town into a "Jurassic Park"

The billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban, bought a small ghost town south of Texas in December last year. The town of Mustang is 55 miles south of Texas, in Navarro County, and is located on Interstate 45 near Corsicana. The town, which has a population of just 23, was first listed for sale for $ 4 million in 2017 though Cuban paid less than half that price.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

The most haunted hotel in Dallas- have you stayed there?

The Adolphus Hotel, DallasImage from WikiCommons images. The Adolphus Hotel, located on 1321 Commerce St, Dallas, is the oldest in the city. It was built in 1912 on the former site of Dallas's original city hall and, at the time, was the tallest building in Texas. It is still considered to be one of the finest hotels in Dallas.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Daughter of Capitol rioter says Trump should get life in prison

Today Guy Reffitt, a member of the Texas militia who was involved in the Jan 6 capital riot, was sentenced to seven years in prison. It was the longest prison sentence set so far for any person involved in the Jan 6 Capitol riot.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Abbott says, "crisis at our southern border is preventable and deserves immediate federal action"

"The historic crisis at our southern border is preventable & deserves immediate federal action. Leaders across our nation must call on President Biden to do his job & secure the border." Texas Gov Greg Abbott.

Read full story
1 comments
Uvalde, TX

Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predict

Those in Uvalde continue to speak out, so more kids aren't gunned down in their schools. Let's make sure Texans see this editorial: Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictable message." Beto O' Rourke.

Read full story
27 comments
Houston, TX

Beto says that even people wearing Trump hats will vote for him

As Democrat nominee for Texas Gov, Beto O'Rourke appeared in Houston for the first time on his 49-day drive across Texas; he proclaimed, "Houston, we're going to win!" Beto has been on a relentless drive across Texas, visiting many small towns, but this was his first appearance in Houston, and he projected an air of confidence. While the appearance was in the Houston neighborhood of Meyerland, a very Democratic area, Beto said he had been converting traditionally conservative voters in rural Texa- including Trump supporters.

Read full story
41 comments
Texas State

These are the top 10 fundraisers among Texas statewide elected offices

It's fair to say that money plays a big part in politics. Recently Texas state Sen. Kel Seliger claimed that two West Texas billionaires influence politicians like Rissian oligarchs. So it becomes very important for political candidates to raise funds.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Trump agrees with Russia and wants Houston basketballer to stay in prison

Donald TrumpImage from WikiCommons images. Photo by Gage Skidmore. “She went in there loaded up with drugs into a hostile territory where they’re very vigilant about drugs. They don’t like drugs. And she got caught. And now we’re supposed to get her out — and she makes, you know, a lot of money, I guess. We’re supposed to get her out for an absolute killer and one of the biggest arms dealers in the world. Killed many Americans. Killed many people.” Donald Trump.

Read full story
99 comments
Houston, TX

This singer is helping thousands of people in Houston

Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Read full story
13 comments
Houston, TX

Houston teen who raised $2 million has "100 days of hell planned for the Texas GOP"

"Texas: @GregAbbott_TX stayed at a fundraiser for 3 hours following the Rob Elementary School shooting— and lied about it. While Uvalde was counting bodies, Abbott was counting dollars." Olivia Julianna.

Read full story
33 comments
Houston, TX

Houston resident hands back 62 "ghost guns"- and receives $150 for each

This weekend, the city of Houston held its first annual gun buyback event. The event was held at the Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church in southeast Houston, and city officials deemed the event a success as they collected 845 guns and said they gave out nearly $100,000 in gift cards throughout the event.

Read full story
22 comments
Texas State

100 days to go. Can Beto beat Abbott for Texas Gov?

Beto O'rourke and Greg AbbottImages from WikiCommons images. In just 100 days, Texans will choose between current Texas Gov Greg Abbott and his Democrat opponent Beto O'Rourke.

Read full story
30 comments
Houston, TX

How a Houston teen has raised $1.6 million in 72 hours for abortion access

Olivia Julianna, the Houston teen who was body shamed by Florida Rep Matt Gaetz earlier this week, has turned the negative comments into a positive. Gaetz said, "why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions? Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb. These people are odious from the inside out. They're like 5′ 2″, 350 pounds."

Read full story
5 comments
Texas State

Beto says, "Texas women deserve better than Greg Abbott’s extreme, dangerous policies."

Two Images from WikiCommons images combined by the author. "Texas women deserve better than Greg Abbott's extreme dangerous policies." Beto O'Rourke. Today was Day 10 on Beto O'Rourkes 49 day drive across Texas. The Democrat nominee for Texas Governor made campaign stops in the towns of Palestine, Longview, and Lufkin, where he was met by large fans at his town hall meetings.

Read full story
404 comments
Texas State

Beto says, "I'll expand Medicaid, bring $10 billion a year back to Texas"

“Under Abbott's failed leadership:16 rural hospitals have closed down. We're last in access to mental health care. We've been the least insured state each year As governor; I'll expand Medicaid, bring $10 billion a year back to Texas, and prioritize rural health care.“ Beto O'Rourke.

Read full story
2 comments
Dallas, TX

CPAC Texas speaker recently gave a "pure Nazi speech."

The Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, is still on the list of scheduled speakers at CPAC Texas to be held in Dallas from August 4-7, despite giving a speech last week that led to the registration of one of his key advisors.

Read full story
52 comments
Fort Worth, TX

This Fort Worth rancher has given away $600 million including $25 million this week

Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.

Read full story
38 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy