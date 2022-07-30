How a Houston teen has raised $1.6 million in 72 hours for abortion access

Olivia Julianna, the Houston teen who was body shamed by Florida Rep Matt Gaetz earlier this week, has turned the negative comments into a positive.

Gaetz said, "why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions? Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb. These people are odious from the inside out. They're like 5′ 2″, 350 pounds."

Julianna is a 19-year-old reproductive rights activist from Houston who uses her first and middle names due to privacy concerns decided to leverage the media attention Gaetz caused and create a fundraiser for abortion access.

People across the United States rallied behind Julianna; within 72 hours, she had raised $1 million. A day later, this figure was $1.6 million, and now Julianna is aiming for $2 million. "When I originally put out this fundraiser, I was hoping we would raise a few thousand dollars," Olivia Julianna said. "This movement … has truly left me in awe."

"I have struggled with eating disorders and body images my entire life, being hospitalized last December in part because of this. Representative Gaetz's comments were reprehensible, disgusting, and outright despicable, but I am glad he directed his bigotry in my direction. We have now turned hatred into healthcare, and people across the country will be able to get access to abortion services because of it." Olivia Julianna

Instead of focusing on the body shaming comment or engaging in a Twitter war with Gaetz, Julianna used the publicity to highlight the issue she believes in and raise funds. She has claimed since the initial comment she has slept "eight hours in three days."

Whether you agree with Julianna's political views, people in Houston should be proud of how she stood up to Gaetz.

