Beto says, "Texas women deserve better than Greg Abbott’s extreme, dangerous policies."

"Texas women deserve better than Greg Abbott's extreme dangerous policies." Beto O'Rourke

Today was Day 10 on Beto O'Rourkes 49 day drive across Texas. The Democrat nominee for Texas Governor made campaign stops in the towns of Palestine, Longview, and Lufkin, where he was met by large fans at his town hall meetings.

And as usual, while on the road, Beto took to Twitter to attack his opponent Texas Gov Greg Abbott. Today he focused on the controversial new Texas abortion law and the health issues it may present for pregnant women.

Beto was responding to a report by NBC in Dallas. The report stated:

"New Texas abortion restrictions required Parkland Health and UT Southwestern Medical Center doctors to delay until women developed complications that posed an “immediate threat” to their lives, according to a recent study by the Dallas medical institutions." NBC Dallas Report

It goes on to say that the "Texas Medical Association, which represents doctors, says pregnant people at some hospitals in the state have not received swift, proper care for dangerous pregnancy complications."

Not only is Gov Abbott facing criticism on this issue from Beto but also from a new PAC- The Mothers Against Greg Abbott. They have released several viral videos this month attacking Abbott's position on abortion.

The group was founded as a PAC on February 1 as "a group of Texas Mothers, Fathers, Uncles, Aunts, and Grandparents who want change for Texas Families. We are a diverse group of Texans who are a mix of Democrats, Moderate Republicans, and Independents who are ready to work together for change for Texas."

It will be a key issue for voters to consider in November when they choose who they prefer to be the Governor of Texas.

Readers, what are your views on this issue? Are you Team Beto or Team Abbott?

