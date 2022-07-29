Beto says, "I'll expand Medicaid, bring $10 billion a year back to Texas"

Ash Jurberg

Image from WikiCommons images

“Under Abbott's failed leadership:16 rural hospitals have closed down. We're last in access to mental health care. We've been the least insured state each year As governor; I'll expand Medicaid, bring $10 billion a year back to Texas, and prioritize rural health care.“ Beto O'Rourke

Today Beto continued his 49-day road trip across Texas, visiting the town of Pittsburg. He also continued his attacks via social media on Texas Gov Greg Abbott. Today his focus was on health care.

Currently, 20% of Texans remain uninsured, leads the nation in the number of people who can't afford to see a doctor or fill a prescription, and ranks last in the United States for mental health care access.

Beto claims that "expanding Medicaid is our best shot at turning things around; Greg Abbott has refused to take action, keeping $100 billion of our own federal tax dollars from coming back to Texas to insure more people."

Additionally, Beto says that Abbott "has also slashed funding for programs designed to recruit and retain medical professionals by nearly half, which helps to explain why our hospitals are 20,000 nurses short, and why over half of Texas counties lack a medical specialist or mental health provider of any kind."

In his campaign promises, if elected, Beto says he will expand Medicaid to bring back billions of federal dollars into Texas, create an additional 300,000 jobs, and reduce property taxes.

Health will be a big issue for voters in the November election, which is certainly a point that Beto continues to reinforce.

Who agrees with Beto? Or do you think Abbott is doing a good job with health?

Leave your comments below!

