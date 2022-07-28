Abbott attacks Biden again. "The Biden Administration is wrong; our border isn’t secure."

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00DAnn_0gvWWoZY00
Greg Abbott and Joe BidenImage from WikiCommons images

"The Biden Administration is wrong; our border isn’t secure. Texas is stepping up to do the federal government’s job & protect Texans from criminals, illegal weapons, & deadly drugs like fentanyl crossing our border." Texas Gov Greg Abbott

Texas Gov Greg Abbott has once again criticized President Biden over border security.

Abbott posted on Twitter a link to an interview with Sgt. Marc Couch of the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), who works as part of Abbott's "Operation Lone Star."

In the interview Sgt. Couch says the southern border "is not secure," despite what the Biden administration claims. 

"The border is not secure. If you're down here for any length of time whatsoever, you come down and tour these areas, talk to anybody who works down here. The border is not secure when you're seeing in the RGV [Rio Grande Valley] sectors mass migration of people who are just wandering across the border. That is a misnomer of a statement that has no truth in it. " Sgt. Marc Couch

Since Operation Lone Star was launched in March 2021, it has led to over 225,000 migrant apprehensions, over 13,000 criminal arrests, seizures of over 3,500 weapons, and 289 million deadly fentanyl doses.

Despite these results under Abbott, not everyone believes he is doing a good job on border security.

Earlier this month, Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar met with key U.S. Department of Homeland Security staff to discuss his concerns about immigration and migrants crossing the border illegally. He also invited Biden to Texas to come and review the situation personally.

The meeting was organized after Salazar sent several letters to President Biden saying that the current plan "wasn't working." Salazar has also been critical of Gov Abbott and the approach that he is taking to the border.

“We’re seeing it every day. We’re dealing with it every day...We know that we’re only catching a small percentage of what is being smuggled through human lives. And these cartels are just making money hand over fist. What we’re doing now is only endangering lives and enriching these cartels. We need to find a better way of doing it. Well, that’s what I’m asking the federal government to do. I mean, me as the local sheriff, as much as I’d love to help, we just need more resources. You know, I don’t agree with the approach that the state is currently taking, so I don’t think that’s the proper place for me to be asking for resources from. I’m asking from the federal government and we will see what happens with that.”

Readers, what is your opinion on border security? Who is doing a better job on border control- President Biden or Gov Abbott?

Please leave your comments below.

