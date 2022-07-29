CPAC Texas speaker recently gave a "pure Nazi speech."

Viktor Orban Image from WikiCommons images

The Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, is still on the list of scheduled speakers at CPAC Texas to be held in Dallas from August 4-7, despite giving a speech last week that led to the registration of one of his key advisors.

Zsuzsa Hegedus, who has worked with Prime Minister Orban, had her resignation letter printed in the Hungarian media. She called the speech by Orban "openly racist" and a "pure Nazi speech."

In the speech, Orban spoke against creating "peoples of mixed-race."

“This is why we have always fought: We are willing to mix with one another, but we do not want to become peoples of mixed race,” Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban

Orban also appeared to reference the gas chambers used by the German Nazis when he attacked plans in Europe to reduce European gas demand by 15 percent.

"I do not see how it will be enforced — although, as I understand it, the past shows us German know-how on that." Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban

The International Auschwitz Committee also condemned Orban's speech calling it "stupid and dangerous."

Despite this criticism, Prime Minister Orban will still speak at CPAC Texas in Dallas next week.

"Let's listen to the man speak. We'll see what he says. And if people have a disagreement with something he says, they should raise it." CPAC Chair Matt Schlap.

Other speakers at the event in Dallas include former President Donald Trump and Texan Senator Ted Cruz.

