Opinion: MAGA could pose more of a threat to Abbott than Beto

Texas Governor Greg Abbott may have a new opponent that presents more of a challenge than Democrat Beto O'Rourke. It is a group calling themselves Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA).

The Mothers Against Greg Abbott PAC is "a group of Texas Mothers, Fathers, Uncles, Aunts, and Grandparents who want change for Texas Families. We are a diverse group of Texans who are a mix of Democrats, Moderate Republicans, and Independents who are ready to work together for change for Texas."

They say nothing happens in Texas politics, till it does. Till you piss off the Texas Women! And now we are ready to fight! Mothers Against Greg Abbott

Last week they released a video attacking the Texas Gov, which went viral amassing over 3 million views.

On Monday, they released another video on Twitter, which also went viral. This new video amassed over 500,000 views in the first 12 hours after it was posted on the social media platform.

The group was started by Nancy Thompson as a one-woman protest against Texas Gov Greg Abbott but is building a big following. The action group currently has almost 46,000 followers on Twitter, 17,500 on Instagram, 52,000 on Tik Tok, and 49,000 on Facebook.

"The lives of women are not expendable. I do think that most Texas women want what's best for their families. We need to fight for Texas families and take Texas back." Nancy Thompson

The media attention that MAGA is attracting, coupled with the social media following, could hurt Abbott's chances of being reelected and help Beto cause an upset in the November election.

