The Austin tennis star who is giving away millions

It is very rare for an 18-year-old to want to establish a foundation to help others, but former tennis star, Andy Roddick, is no ordinary person. Roddick has won millions of dollars on the tennis court but has done even more off the court.

Let's take a quick look at his story.

The Austin tennis star

Andy Roddick was born in Omaha in 1983 and moved to Austin when he was four years old.

He was a promising junior tennis player becoming the number one junior player in the world in 2000. At the time, he received advice from Andre Agassi, who told Roddick that one of his biggest regrets was waiting to long to start his foundation. And so, at the age of just 18, around the same time he turned professional, he launched the Andy Roddick Foundation.

Roddick went on to have a very successful tennis career, winning the 2003 US Open and becoming the number one player in the world that same year. He also was runner-up in four other Grand Slam tournaments and was inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame.

Tennis made him a very wealthy man, and once he retired, he could help give back by focusing on his foundation.

Philanthropy

“It’s what I could relate to the most. Look, I was lucky. I had parents who gave me every opportunity to find my thing––that thing I was passionate about––very early on. A lot of kids just don’t have that. There is no such thing as a bad philanthropic effort, but trying to change the course of someone’s life as opposed to picking up the pieces afterwards did appeal to me. There’s an innocence with kids.” Andy Roddick

Roddick's foundation focuses on young people and creating enriching opportunities for low-income children.

"It became pretty apparent that in Central Texas, we'd have a lot more impact on a lot more kids in the out-of-school-time space, rather than a charter school," says Roddick.

The other important thing to Roddick was basing the foundation in Austin.

“It’s the place I’ve always been pulled back to. Luckily, my wife loves it too––that was kind of a nonnegotiable thing. There is a younger spirit of giving here. It’s the best city in the country. People in Austin appreciate something building. I try to draw a parallel between the city and the Foundation in that we want to grow like Austin grows.” Andy Roddick

So far, the Andy Roddick Foundation has raised over $30 million and impacted over 79,000 youth, and Roddick has even presented at SXSW on his philanthropic endeavors.

It isn't just children that Roddick helps. For example, when the severe winter freeze hit Austin in February 2021, Roddick gathered donations from local partners to support over 100 families. This included groceries, Walmart gift cards, food from Rudy's BBQ, blankets, insulated sleeping bags, and gift cards to Torchy's Tacos.

It seems Roddick has turned his on-court fortune into helping others off-court.

