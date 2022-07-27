Texans are heading to Mexico to buy cheaper gas

Adobe Free Stock Image

For many years Mexican who live on the Texan border have crossed over into border cities such as El Paso to buy cheaper gas. But thanks to rising gas prices in Texas and across the United States, the tables have now turned.

“For their whole lives, people from here -- businessmen and everyone else -- have gone to buy gas in El Paso. Now the tables have turned.” Ivan Escogido who works at a gas station in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico

The cost of a gallon of gas in Mexico is up to one dollar less, leading to rising gas sales in cities such as Ciudad Juarez. In fact, sales in the city have been up 52.6% over the last 12 months. A recent comparison shows that gas is $3.11 per gallon in Ciudad Juarez and $4.03 per gallon across the border in El Paso.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is seizing on the commercial opportunity. During a recent visit to the White House to meet President Biden, Obrador offered to double the supply to border gas stations to help Biden. This would include not only Texas but California, Arizona, and New Mexico.

While gas prices have dropped from the record highs of $5 per gallon in June, they are still high.

Republicans blame the record gas prices on President Biden, attributing the rising costs to the "president's focus on climate change and his promises to reduce the nation's reliance on fossil fuels."

In the meantime, Texans continue to cross the border in search of cheaper gas.

Readers, what are your thoughts on gas prices? Have you traveled to Mexico to purchase cheaper gas? What else should President Biden be doing to reduce the cost of gas?

Please leave your comments below.