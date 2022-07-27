Texas prison guard says current conditions are "inhumane" due to the heat

Adobe Free Stock Image

"I just got a call from a Texas prison guard who wanted to tell me she’s worried - about how hot it it for the prisoners. “It’s inhumane,” she said. Bc of understaffing, they’re not getting out for showers or fresh air regularly, she said." Keri Blakinger

Texas is currently suffering through record-breaking heat. As a result, the power grid is under immense pressure as Texans ramp up their air conditioning. Even large companies such as Toyota have reduced their operating hours to conserve energy.

But spare a thought for those currently in Texan prisons who are suffering in the extreme heat with prison guards calling the conditions "inhumane."

Reporter Keri Blakinger posted about the conditions today, saying, "It's worse than other years... not necessarily because of the heat but because of the heat plus the lack of staff available to do anything to mitigate it."

Blakinger's Twitter post attracted hundreds of comments, including some from family members of inmates currently serving time in Texas prisons.

"Spoke with a long time guard last week who said she and others are very concerned. Ice makers can't keep up with need. Not enough staff to properly transport in so delays in delivery. Yesterday Lane Murray Unit has forbid showers and using water with threats of being written up." @CuriousDM

This month's study from the Texas A&M University Hazard Reduction & Recovery Center found that temperatures inside Texas prisons regularly reached 110 degrees and 149 in at least one unit.

Texas is one of 13 states that does not have universal air-conditioning in its state prisons.

