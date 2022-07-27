"Let's get this done," says Beto on raising the legal age to buy assault rifles to 21

Beto O'Rourke with President Biden Image from WikiCommons images

"A popular, bipartisan, commonsense step to reduce gun violence and keep our kids safe. Let’s get this done." Beto O'Rourke

Today Democrat nominee for Texas Governor Beto O'Rourke hit the campaign trail in the small Texas towns of Bowie and Whitesboro. In addition to pushing his message in his town hall meetings, he was also attacking current Texas Gov Greg Abbott on social media.

This time it was over the issue of gun control.

Beto commented on an article in the Texas Tribune stating that the "Uvalde school board is formally urging Gov. Greg Abbott to call state lawmakers back to Austin so they can raise the legal age to buy assault rifles from 18 to 21."

Beto endorsed the sentiment saying, "let's get this done."

In a separate post, Beto asked Abbott to call for a special session to increase the legal age to buy an assault rifle. Gov Abbott is the only Texas official with the power to call special legislative sessions.

"It has been NINE weeks since 19 children and two teachers were killed in their Uvalde classrooms — yet Abbott STILL chooses to take no meaningful action to prevent another mass shooting. Call a special session. Take action. Save lives." Beto O'Rourke

While Gov Abbott is yet to respond to the Uvalde school board or Beto on this request, a spokesperson for Abbott said, "as Governor Abbott has said from day one, all options remain on the table as he continues working with state and local leaders to prevent future tragedies and deploy all available resources to support the Uvalde community as they heal. More announcements are expected in the coming days and weeks as the legislature deliberates proposed solutions."

Readers, do you agree with Beto that a special session should be called and the legal age to buy an assault rifle increased to 21? Or do you believe the current laws we have in place are sufficient?

