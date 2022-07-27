Opinion: Is California Gov Newsom using Texas to become a "Democrat hero?"

California Governor Gavin Newsom Image from WikiCommons images

Is Californian Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom using Texas to obtain publicity for a potential run for President in 2024?

That's the question many are asking after he attacked Texas last week.

Last Friday, Gov Newsom took out full-page advertisements in major Texan newspapers, including the Austin American-Statesman, Houston Chronicle, and El Paso Times. The ads were "California's answer to Texas' perverse bill that placed bounties on doctors and patients."

“Texans will wake up this morning to this simple message: If Texas can ban abortion and endanger lives , California can ban deadly weapons of war and save lives. If Governor Abbott truly wants to protect the right to life, we urge him to follow California’s lead.” California Governor Gavin Newsom

The advertisements came out the same day that Newsom signed into law a bill modeled on the Texas abortion law. The new bill allows private citizens to sue people who make or sell banned weapons. The Texas Senate Bill 8 in Texas allows citizens to sue anyone suspected of providing an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.

While Gov Abbott didn't respond directly to the advertisements, an Abbott spokesperson, Renae Eze, said, " Governor Newsom should focus on all the jobs and businesses that are leaving California and coming to Texas."

Hungry for a hero

Newsom also ran advertisements in Florida attacking their Republican Gov, Ron DeSantis.

Given that Abbott and DeSantis are two of the highest profile Governors in the United States, Newsom is attracting a lot of publicity for these advertisements.

“I think he realizes that Democrats are hungry for a hero. He’s building a profile as an alternative on the left to this aggressive policymaking we’ve seen by Republicans in recent years.” Kim Nalder, a political science professor at California State University, Sacramento

Dan Schnur, a former Republican strategist, agrees that Newsom is using a national platform to call out Republicans and rally support. "He is running for president," Schnur says.

Readers, do you think that Newsom is using Abbott and Texas for his own political gains? Do you believe he should focus on California and not criticize Texas?

Please leave your comments below.