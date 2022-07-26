Beto continues to blame Abbott for rising property taxes and energy bills

Beto O'Rourke Image from WikiCommons images

"First, Abbott allowed our property taxes to skyrocket by 40% since he took office. Then, he made us pay $45 more a month on our energy bills because of his grid failure. Now, he's jacking up our phone and internet costs. We can't afford 4 more years of Abbott's inflation." Beto O'Rourke

Today Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke, hit the campaign trail in the town of Wichita Falls. And once again, between rallies and press conferences, Beto took to Twitter to attack his opponent, current Texas Gov Greg Abbott.

This time Beto referred to an article by the Dallas News about phone bills increasing for all Texans from September. The report stated "that all Texas phone users are about to contribute to a $210 million fund to pay a backlog of debt owed to rural telephone companies and phone co-ops."

The increase in phone bills will be due to the Universal Service Fund. Every Texas phone user pays for the Universal Service Fund, which rural telephone companies use to provide phone service to several million Texans who live in remote areas.

Abbott vetoed bipartisan support for rural phone and internet services. The result? Texans are paying higher bills as he continues to jack up costs across this state. Beto O'Rourke

Beto has also criticized Abbott over rising property taxes in Texas, stating," in the seven years that Abbott has been governor, property taxes have skyrocketed $20 BILLION."

Additionally, he has said that due to Abbott, Texans are paying "an average of $45 more on our electricity bills every single month."

Readers, do you agree with Beto that Texans are paying high taxes and bills due to Abbott. Or do you believe that costs would be even higher under Beto?

Please leave your comments below.