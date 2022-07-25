The richest person in El Paso is giving away millions

Adobe Free Stock Image

Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community.

I have written several on generous people from Texas, and today's article is no different. This time we look at a man from El Paso that has been very generous in his charitable donations.

The billionaire who lives in El Paso

With a net worth of $1.9 billion, Paul Foster is the one billionaire who chooses to call El Paso home.

Paul was born in Snyder, Texas, in 1957.

Foster got his start in the oil fields as a teenager, where he began by welding pipes, digging ditches, and cleaning tanks. He then attended Baylor University, where he graduated in Accounting. This allowed him to start handling the books for small oil refineries across the Southwest.

His financial nous led him to see the opportunity in El Paso Refining when it was declared bankrupt in 1992. He purchased the business with a couple of partners before buying them out in 1997 and renaming the company Western Refining. Foster has made this business an El Paso success story.

In 2006 it was listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is now the fourth-largest publicly traded independent refiner and marketer in the United States.

In 2017 oil refiner Tesoro bought Western Refining for $6.4 billion and renamed the business to Andeavor.

Foster's presence is felt across El Paso.

He is a partner in Mountain Star Sports Group, the owner of the El Paso Chihuahuas and the El Paso Locomotive FC. He also has a share in several real estate ventures in El Paso, including The Fountains at Farah.



Philanthropy

Foster has been generous in his donations.

Since 2007, the Foster Family has donated over $182 million to charitable causes and organizations, including $77.3 million to launch the Paul L. Foster Family Foundation in 2018.

“My family and I believe strongly that we have an obligation to give back to the people, the organizations and the communities that have given so much to us.” Paul Foster

Some of his donations include:

$50 million to create the Paul L. Foster School of Medicine at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in El Paso.

$100 million in 2019 to the Give Light Campaign at Baylor University

$35 million to Baylor to support the construction of Baylor Stadium and to build the Paul L. Foster Campus for Business and Innovation

$6 million to fund the Foster-Stevens Basketball Complex on the campus of the University of Texas at El Paso.

$5 million for the renovation of the 55-year-old Sun Bowl Stadium at the University of Texas at El Paso

$500,000 to help fund La Mano Amiga, an operations facility for El Pasoans Fighting Hunger.

$2 million to the El Paso Zoo to provide ongoing, year-long memberships for military families

Readers, what do you think of Foster's contributions to El Paso? And what other El Paso organizations would you like to see him support?

Please leave your comments below.