Code red! San Antonio animal lovers, your help is needed

The dogs and cats of San Antonio need your help.

San Antonio Pets Alive! and Animal Care Shelters are issuing pleas for dogs and cats to be adopted. But, sadly, every day, they post a list of animals that are to be euthanized, and due to the growing number on the list, they are issuing a 'code red.' A code red is when they have more than 25 animals on the list.

"There's been a weekly code red in the last couple months. There has been more than one code red each week,which is not what we've typically seen in recent years." Alexis Moore, spokeswoman for San Antonio Pets Alive!

The mission of San Antonio Pets Alive! "is to provide the programs and services needed to eliminate the killing of at-risk animals due to lack of space, adopter or foster." So far, they have saved over 60,000 lives and are asking residents of San Antonio to help add to this list by adopting or fostering a pet.

Fostering can be a great alternative for those who don't wish to adopt a pet long-term.

According to San Antonio Pets Alive, the "length of foster care varies based on each animal. Some foster animals may only need your hospitality for a week or two while awaiting transport, and others may require up to three months of care."

The organization said, "there is a HUGE problem in San Antonio, and homeless animals are relying on SAPA! and our supporters to be part of the solution."

