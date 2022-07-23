Republican Texas state senator says Texas billionaires influence politicians like Russian oligarchs

Adobe Free Stock Image

"It is a Russian-style oligarchy. Pure and simple. Really, really wealthy people, who are willing to spend a lot of money to get policy made the way they wanted...and they get it." Texas state Sen. Kel Seliger

A damning report is to be released by CNN this weekend, which highlights the impact that some West Texas billionaires are having on Texas politics. A preview of the report was released today in which these billionaires are compared to Russian oligarchs due to their influence.

Reporter Ed Lavendera has put together a documentary called Bigger Than Texa$ to be aired on CNN on Sunday. In the preview, he refers to Right-wing megadonors Tim Dunn and Farris Wilks paying big to replace Texas GOP lawmakers with insurgent challengers.

While many Texans may not have heard of Dunn or Wilks, Lavendera says, "you can almost kind of think of them like the Koch brothers here in Texas. They operate very quietly behind the scenes, and they have been effective for years."

Lavendera says that instead of contributing large donations to candidates running for Governor, they have focused on the smaller senators and house reps, where a smaller amount of money can make a great impact.

Lavendara also interviews Texas state Sen. Kel Seliger, a hardline conservative Republican. Seliger, who has recently retired. Despite his conservative stance, Selinger says that Dunn and Wilks didn't support him.

"My voting record is very conservative. Is it 100 percent conservative? No. The hundred percenters, you're either owned or not owned." Texas state Sen. Kel Seliger

Readers, what do you think of this comparison to Russia? Do you agree that a few very wealthy Texans have too much control over our politicians?

